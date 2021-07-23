God answers our prayers

Isn’t that how it is in our lives?

We pray for something, trusting God’s word, but wanting fast answers.

Yet in Elijah, we see a man who persisted in prayer amid uncertain times.

Like Christ’s story of the persistent widow, who kept bugging the judge until he helped her, Elijah kept seeking God until his prayer was answered.

I wonder about the servant, too.

What did he think when he saw that little cloud?

Was he excited to see something — anything? Or was he like Albert’s dad — thinking there surely couldn’t be any rain in something so small.

Lately, I’ve been asking God to show me a little bit of hope in a particular area — my own small cloud — and to help me to recognize it as such.

I think of Bible scholar Matthew Henry, who wrote about Elijah’s cloud, noting how “Great blessings often arise from small beginnings.”

Jesus seemed to appreciate small things, too.