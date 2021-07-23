God answers our prayers

Editor’s note: Tammy Real-McKeighan has been on vacation this week. This is one of her previous columns.
I like Albert Anson’s stories.
Albert and his wife, June, are dear saints of God and members of Full Life Church in Fremont.
I’ve known them for years.
Recently, Albert was sharing some faith stories with me.
One occurred in the late 1920s or early 1930s. At the time, Albert’s family lived on a farm. His dad, Robert, had crops in the field.
Those crops needed water and if it didn’t rain, Robert would lose his entire crop.
His mother — a Godly woman — walked up behind him one day.
“Robert, see that little white cloud in the sky?” she asked.
Her son wasn’t impressed.
“Aw, mom,” he said, “there can’t be any rain in that little, old, white cloud.”
That night, 2 ½ inches of rain fell.
The crop was saved.
Robert’s mother said she’d been praying for him.
And God answered with a downpour.
I love this story, because it reminds me of an Old Testament account.
The Bible story is found in the book of 1 Kings, chapter 18.
Let me provide some background.
By this time in history, Israel has fallen into idolatry (worshipping false gods). Elijah, the prophet, has told wicked King Ahab that no rain would fall for a few years — and it hasn’t.
Times have been tough and Elijah has avoided the crabby king.
But three years after God’s very dry forecast, the Lord says he’ll provide rain and sends Elijah to the king.
Elijah meets with Ahab and — in a showdown with 450 prophets of the false god, Baal — prays to the Lord who sends fire from heaven, letting everyone know who the real God is.
The Israelites execute the false prophets.
Then Elijah says something interesting to King Ahab.
“Go and eat and drink for there is the sound of heavy rain,” the prophet says.
Ahab heads out.
While Ahab is out to lunch (or probably supper), Elijah climbs to the top of Mount Carmel, bends down to the ground and puts his face between his knees.
Why did he do that?
Was he light-headed? In need of a rest? Or was he doing something else?
Bible scholars say he was praying.
“Go and look toward the sea,” Elijah tells his servant.
The servant goes and looks.
“There is nothing there,” he says.
Seven times, Elijah tells the servant to go back.
On the seventh time, the servant reports that “A cloud as small as a man’s hand is rising from the sea.”
So Elijah says, “Go and tell Ahab, ‘Hitch up your chariot and go down before the rain stops you.’”
The sky grows black with clouds, the wind rises, a heavy rain comes in and Ahab rides off to Jezreel. The power of the Lord comes on Elijah, who runs ahead of Ahab all the way to Jezreel, some 17 miles.
I have so many questions about this story.
First, what was it like for Elijah when the servant kept coming back with a less-than-stellar report?
Was Elijah fearful? Sad? Stressed?
After all, God said he’d send rain — he just didn’t exactly say when.
Isn’t that how it is in our lives?
We pray for something, trusting God’s word, but wanting fast answers.
Yet in Elijah, we see a man who persisted in prayer amid uncertain times.
Like Christ’s story of the persistent widow, who kept bugging the judge until he helped her, Elijah kept seeking God until his prayer was answered.
I wonder about the servant, too.
What did he think when he saw that little cloud?
Was he excited to see something — anything? Or was he like Albert’s dad — thinking there surely couldn’t be any rain in something so small.
Lately, I’ve been asking God to show me a little bit of hope in a particular area — my own small cloud — and to help me to recognize it as such.
I think of Bible scholar Matthew Henry, who wrote about Elijah’s cloud, noting how “Great blessings often arise from small beginnings.”
Jesus seemed to appreciate small things, too.
“Truly I tell you, if you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you.” (Matthew 17:20)
Albert’s grandmother must have had that mountain-moving faith, which she passed down to her grandson.
Now, Albert shares his faith with us.
So like Elijah, Albert’s grandma and so many others, I pray, trusting in our faithful God.
And waiting — not just for the cloud — but for the downpour.
