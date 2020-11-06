God can give us the rest we need

You do funny things when you’re exhausted.
Years ago, our family bought laundry soap in big 5-gallon plastic buckets. We bought powered dishwashing detergent in smaller plastic containers.
One day, I loaded the dishwasher, put in some soap and started it up.
The next thing I knew bubbles were pouring out of the top of the dishwasher.
I’d accidentally put laundry soap into the dishwasher.
Another time, I was tired, but decided I’d better run to the grocery store and get a few things.
I started shopping when I realized I had to go to the bathroom. I headed to restrooms at the far back end of the store.
Pushing the door, I went inside.
Paper towels were strewn about and I remember thinking that someone needed to clean this restroom as I passed what looked like some long, vertical sinks.
I’d almost reached a stall when I realized something.
Those weren’t sinks.
I’d accidentally gone into the men’s restroom.
I quickly turned around and made a beeline for the door, hoping no man would walk in and see me.
My wish didn’t come true.
Just as I was trying to make a graceful exit, I nearly had a head-on collision with a young blond man wearing a farmer’s cap.
He was bringing his little boy in to use the restroom.
The shocked look on that man’s face probably mirrored my own, but I didn’t stick around to offer an explanation. I rushed past him and hurried into the women’s restroom.
Afterward, I went back to shopping and hoped I wouldn’t see the young dad again.
My wish didn’t come true that time either.
I was in the dairy section, ready to pick up a carton of eggs, when I saw the farmer and his son.
Guess they needed eggs, too.
I probably set a speed record for egg shopping as I whizzed away from that part of the store.
Looking back, I might not have had a restroom miscue if I’d just taken a little nap before going to the grocery store.
Why do we push ourselves like that? Why do we always try to get one more thing done before we let ourselves rest?
The Bible talks about rest in more than one place.
Even God rested on the Seventh Day after he created the universe and everything and everyone in it.
There’s also a Bible story about a prophet who needed physical, emotional and even spiritual rest.
His name was Elijah and this particular account is found in 1 Kings, Chapter 19 in the Old Testament.
By this point in Biblical history, Elijah has seen God make it rain down water and later rain down fire from heaven. Elijah has had the evil prophets of the false god Baal put to death.
He’s been a busy guy.
But not everyone is thrilled with his endeavors.
Mean Queen Jezebel liked those false prophets and now she’s sworn that she will have Elijah killed for eliminating her pals.
So Elijah runs for his life into the wilderness.
Eventually, the prophet comes to a bush, sits down and just prays to die.
“I have had enough, Lord,” Elijah says. “Take my life….”
Then Elijah lies down under the bush and falls asleep.
All at once, an angel awakens Elijah.
“Get up and eat,” the angel says.
Elijah looks around and sees some bread baked over hot coals and a jar of water.
I might have preferred hot dogs and s’mores over a campfire.
But I wouldn’t have complained if an angel had been my cook.
Elijah doesn’t complain either.
Instead, he eats and drinks and lies down again.
Then the angel returns.
“Get up and eat, for the journey is too much for you,” the angel says.
So Elijah eats and drinks again.
Strengthened by that food and rest, Elijah travels 40 days and 40 nights.
When he reaches a place called Mount Horeb, Elijah goes into a cave to spend the night.
He probably doesn’t expect to have a chat with the Lord — but God has some things to say to the runaway prophet.
“What are you doing here, Elijah?” God asks.
Elijah tells how hard he’s worked for the Lord and how the Israelites have rejected God’s ways.
And as if the Lord didn’t already know, Elijah says the people have murdered good, God-honoring prophets.
“I am the only one left and now they are trying to kill me, too,” Elijah says.
Poor Elijah.
He must feel so discouraged — and alone.
But he isn’t alone.
He has the God of the universe on his side.
God tells Elijah to stand on the mountain, because the Lord is going to pass by.
Suddenly, a great and powerful wind tears the mountains apart and shatters the rocks.
But the Lord isn’t in the wind.
Then there is an earthquake.
But the Lord isn’t in the earthquake.
Next, there is a fire.
But — you guessed it — the Lord isn’t in the fire.
And after that comes a gentle whisper.
When Elijah hears it, he pulls his cloak over his face and goes to stand at the mouth of the cave.
Again, the prophet hears: “What are you doing here, Elijah?”
So Elijah repeats his sad story.
This time, however, the Lord talks about a plan in which the bad guys will be dealt with and Elijah will get a mentee, named Elisha.
Isn’t it interesting how the Lord had everything worked out?
We can learn so much from this story.
For one, Elijah is a perfect example of an exhausted man.
Can you relate?
Maybe you haven’t fought off false prophets or had a mean queen threaten to kill you.
That’s a good thing.
But maybe you’ve been battling a health problem.
Or some really tight finances.
Or the stresses of living with an uncertain future.
And you’re just tired.
Like Elijah, maybe you just need a good nap.
Or a healthy meal.
Or some energy-building exercise, like a nice, long walk.
Maybe — like Elijah — you need a reminder of who our God is.
He’s the one who can show his power through an act of nature - and yet - come to us with a gentle and compassionate whisper.
We shouldn’t be ashamed of being tired.
If you look through the Scriptures you can find places where even Jesus grew weary.
He was tired when he sat down by a well and had a life-changing talk with a Samaritan woman.
Jesus must have been really tired as he slept through a storm that terrified his disciples to the point that they woke him up.
Our Lord understands weariness and I find such tenderness in his words as he says:
“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” (Matthew 11: 28-30)
I love the words that a prophet named Isaiah wrote long ago:
“Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; but those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.” (Isaiah 40:30-31)
Many years have passed since I accidentally walked into the men’s restroom.
The little boy is probably a young man by now.
I wonder if his dad ever gave him a few safety tips like:
Look both ways before you cross the street.
Never run while carrying a pair of scissors.
And be careful going into public restrooms - because you just never know when a directionally challenged, fuzzy-haired woman may be trying to make a quick exit.
And you’d hate to get run over before you had a chance to pick up some eggs for breakfast the next day.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.
