God can give us the rest we need

Our Lord understands weariness and I find such tenderness in his words as he says:

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” (Matthew 11: 28-30)

I love the words that a prophet named Isaiah wrote long ago:

“Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; but those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.” (Isaiah 40:30-31)

Many years have passed since I accidentally walked into the men’s restroom.

The little boy is probably a young man by now.

I wonder if his dad ever gave him a few safety tips like:

Look both ways before you cross the street.

Never run while carrying a pair of scissors.

And be careful going into public restrooms - because you just never know when a directionally challenged, fuzzy-haired woman may be trying to make a quick exit.

And you’d hate to get run over before you had a chance to pick up some eggs for breakfast the next day.

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0