God can help us find healing

“You need to stop focusing on what you’ve lost and you need to start focusing on what’s left … What can you do to make the most of what you’ve still got for the glory of God?” he asks.

A postscript: Please don’t tell a grieving person to “make the best of it” or some similar phrase. Healing takes a lot of time and work. Grief comes in waves and can surface when we least expect it. No two people, relationships or circumstances are the same and neither is their grief or the length of time it takes them to heal. Be gentle, kind and patient—just as you would want someone to be with you.