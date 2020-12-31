God can help us find healing

Editor’s note: Because the Fremont Tribune will not have a newspaper on New Year’s Day, which is Friday when the Spiritual Spinach column usually appears, it is in Thursday’s New Year’s Eve edition.
Ever get some good advice from a movie?
Or a reminder?
That happened to me late on Christmas Eve. I’d attended a church service, then got a roast ready to cook for the next day.
I snuggled in a blanket with my little dog, Miracle, and watched a Hallmark movie I bought called “Journey Back to Christmas.” It begins at the end of World War II with a nurse named Hannah, who believes her life has no purpose since her husband — the love of her life — has been lost in the war.
Despite her grief, Hannah is nice to everybody. She’s always helping someone, like an orphan boy or a lost dog. She even takes a quick photo of a happy, young couple after they announce their engagement.
Ouch.
She misses her husband so much.
Suddenly, Hannah is transported forward in time to 2016. She’ll meet kind strangers — even if some are skeptical, wondering if she’s a con artist or just very confused.
In her search to find normalcy amid a weird situation, Hannah finally reaches a conclusion which she shares with her new friends. Hannah plans to:
- Make the best of things.
- Find happiness.
- Find some way to be useful, and
- Stop wishing things would be different.
I stopped the DVD and replayed it so I could write down what she said.
It spoke to me.
This was my eighth Christmas without Chuck.
My late husband died in February 2013, ending a very significant and important time in my life.
I began thinking about some of the lessons I’ve learned on my journey of grief.
During Chuck’s visitation, I remember my friend Jeanine Porter putting her arms around me and saying, “When you are in your deepest, darkest moment, you cry out to God and you will heal.”
The idea of healing hadn’t crossed my mind.
But I began to realize that while I wouldn’t get Chuck back — at least not on this earth — I wanted to heal in a healthy way.
I didn’t want to stuff my grief and have it resurface in unhealthy ways years later.
So I started attending grief groups. I read books about grief.
And I remember grief counselor Jane Dugan saying, “You’ve got to feel it to heal it.”
I didn’t have any problem with that.
Like other grieving people, I experienced the range of emotions — sadness, frustration and even anger.
One day, I was in a store when I saw a woman, who’d heard me speak at a local church. During our conversation, she encouraged me to write poetry.
I didn’t feel very poetic.
But whenever I was sad, frustrated or discouraged, I’d write about those feelings, documenting my experiences in a computer file.
I called it “Visit to the Cemetery.”
Each entry consists of only a few paragraphs and includes the date I wrote it.
I knew I’d heal, but I didn’t want to forget what I’d experienced. I wanted to remember those early days and years in hopes of helping someone else.
Looking back, I remember how very numb I was as I stood at Chuck’s grave.
I recall how humbling it was to ask for help after a sensor light went on in my car.
That was the type of thing Chuck handled.
I remember looking for a business card in a drawer at work and finding little cards from flowers that Chuck had sent to my workplace.
Or getting ready to answer my phone at work at about 4:30 p.m.—then remembering it wouldn’t be Chuck calling to say he’d be late coming home and that he loved me.
Throughout the years, I’ve kept writing — about painful reminders, adjustments, anniversaries and losses of other loved ones and dreams.
I guess you could call it my book of lament.
Recently, I pulled up the computer file. I’ve written more 32,600 words since that day in March in 2013.
How long will I keep writing?
I don’t know.
But it’s helped me put my grief into words.
Writing has a healing aspect for me and I can see how I’ve slowly progressed and adapted.
I’ve written more inspirational stories and uplifting thoughts in my Spiritual Spinach columns, but I wonder if someone going through the deep pain of early grief and the ensuing days might someday benefit from my “Visit to the Cemetery.”
Time will tell if I publish it or leave it as a computer file for my descendants.
In the meantime, I wonder if other grieving people might be helped by jotting down their own thoughts, just a few paragraphs at a time.
Maybe — like me — they’ll be able to see how they’ve progressed as time has passed.
Since they probably don’t write a column, they might start a second file — writing down good things that have happened, lessons they’ve learned, help they’ve received and how God has helped them — kind of like a Book of Joy.
I would be remiss in not mentioning at least one of three analogies that continues to comfort me, even years after I first heard it.
It’s a story Rick Warren, pastor of Saddleback Church in California, shared in a sermon.
In this story, Rick talks about the great violinist Itzhak Perlman, who is disabled and wears leg braces.
One night, Itzhak planned to play for an audience. He went on stage, removed his leg braces and prepared to perform when a string broke on his violin. He could have made the audience wait while he put on the braces and left the stage to have his violin repaired.
Instead, he played the entire concert minus one string.
At the concert’s conclusion, the whole audience rose to its feet in thunderous applause.
Itzhak later made a profound statement:
“Sometimes,” he said, “it is the artist’s task to find out how much music you can still play with what you have left.”
Rick made a conclusion that deeply touches me.
“You need to stop focusing on what you’ve lost and you need to start focusing on what’s left … What can you do to make the most of what you’ve still got for the glory of God?” he asks.
I’ve thought of this so many times since Chuck’s death.
Losing precious loved ones can be excruciatingly painful, but knowing there are always more chapters ahead in our life stories offers an opportunity for hope.
I’ve personally experienced God’s faithfulness in so many ways and through so many people.
And I believe Jeanine was right.
When I’ve been in my darkest times, I’ve cried out to God — big time — and he has continued to heal me.
A postscript: Please don’t tell a grieving person to “make the best of it” or some similar phrase. Healing takes a lot of time and work. Grief comes in waves and can surface when we least expect it. No two people, relationships or circumstances are the same and neither is their grief or the length of time it takes them to heal. Be gentle, kind and patient—just as you would want someone to be with you.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.