God cares for those in pain

It took a woman on a blue bicycle, a Fremont police officer and some guy who wasn’t wearing a shirt to corral my wayward pup.

Granted, Daisy wasn’t always so naughty. Aside from stealing my peanut butter and jelly sandwich, she mostly minded her manners.

But one Sunday morning, she got in sticky mess.

I was heading to church, when it was obvious that the dogs wanted to go outside.

Typically, I let my dogs go through the garage to the backyard.

Daisy was running through the garage when she accidentally stepped on a sticky mouse trap.

She yelped when I tried to pull it off of her paw.

Apparently, this was a really sticky trap.

Since I’d already opened the door to the backyard, Daisy saw this as a chance to escape.

So out she ran outdoors with that trap still stuck to her foot.

The next thing I knew, Daisy had a nice collection of grass on the trap. Then she ran back into the garage, managing to add an old, torn washcloth to the gooey trap.

This was not the morning I had planned.