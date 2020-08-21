God cares for those in pain

She will always be My Fair Daisy.
In 2014, my daughter-in-law, Rachel, learned that a beagle — named Daisy — was available for adoption.
Daisy had been a stray in Missouri. She was cold and pregnant when someone took her in and she ended up with the Beagle and Basset Rescue of the Heartland.
People readily adopted her puppies, but Daisy was about 6 years old and not everyone wants a middle-aged dog.
I thought she was beautiful.
And I figured she’d fit in just fine with an older Sheltie-cross, named Buzz, and a bouncy Boston terrier, BeBe.
So curious, tail-wagging Daisy found a home at the place I call “McKeighan Manor.”
From the start, Daisy was an escape artist and I couldn’t figure out how she was getting out of my backyard.
Then one afternoon, I prayed and asked God to show me how she was escaping.
Within seconds, I saw her climb the chain-link fence and sprint across my neighbor’s yard.
I was shocked. She was canine Houdini.
She was a runner, too.
One time, a friend and her young son came to my front door.
Daisy darted out the door and ran down the street.
With hot rollers still in my hair, I ran after Daisy calling her name. We ran across sidewalks and through yards and Daisy kept running like she’d just escaped from federal custody.
My dog was on the lam.
I came home, reported my runaway beagle to the police and ripped the rollers out of my hair. My friend and her son jumped in my car and we started the dog hunt.
Scanning the streets, I stopped to ask joggers with headphones, older people who could hardly hear me and college students if they’d seen my runaway beagle.
Nobody had.
I went to work and was writing a lost dog ad for the classifieds, when Rachel called me.
Daisy had been found.
She’d raced across town, making a pit stop at the Quality Dry Cleaners.
And no, she didn’t pay for my dry cleaning.
Another time, I was taking Daisy, Buzz and BeBe on a walk.
It began so nicely.
Then Daisy stopped to sniff a fire hydrant. I pulled on her leash, but Daisy wouldn’t budge.
Instead, she wiggled her head out of her collar and ran off.
It took a woman on a blue bicycle, a Fremont police officer and some guy who wasn’t wearing a shirt to corral my wayward pup.
Granted, Daisy wasn’t always so naughty. Aside from stealing my peanut butter and jelly sandwich, she mostly minded her manners.
But one Sunday morning, she got in sticky mess.
I was heading to church, when it was obvious that the dogs wanted to go outside.
Typically, I let my dogs go through the garage to the backyard.
Daisy was running through the garage when she accidentally stepped on a sticky mouse trap.
She yelped when I tried to pull it off of her paw.
Apparently, this was a really sticky trap.
Since I’d already opened the door to the backyard, Daisy saw this as a chance to escape.
So out she ran outdoors with that trap still stuck to her foot.
The next thing I knew, Daisy had a nice collection of grass on the trap. Then she ran back into the garage, managing to add an old, torn washcloth to the gooey trap.
This was not the morning I had planned.
I rushed to my computer and searched for ways to get sticky traps off a dog’s foot.
Finally, I found a possible solution: vegetable oil.
I grabbed a bottle from my cupboard and poured the yellowy liquid all over her foot and the trap.
Before long, Daisy was free of the oily, grassy trap, which went into the garbage.
After that, I just had to keep her from licking the oil off the garage floor.
Beagles are such chow hounds.
They’re food-motivated so it wasn’t too hard to please Daisy.
Give her a treat and she was one happy pup.
She was also a lot of comfort after Buzz died in 2016 and BeBe in 2019.
I told myself I was getting to be a funny, little old lady when I’d get up on Saturday morning and fry one egg for myself and one for Daisy.
But Daisy loved her Saturday morning egg.
As time passed, Daisy started slowing down. The dog who’d loved to run seemed content to waddle around the yard. I’d long ceased worrying that she’d climb the fence and make a great escape.
She was a lot of company during the winter and I was shocked when the veterinarian said he suspected a lump was cancerous.
By then Daisy had a heart condition.
She lived a long time after the cancer diagnosis and maintained her sunny beagle disposition.
When Rachel and my son, Mike, learned Daisy had cancer, they surprised me with a terrier-mix puppy named, Miracle.
Daisy tried to sniff at Miracle, who promptly snapped at her.
So Daisy gave the pup her space.
And Miracle mellowed.
Sort of.
After Miracle began to realize that McKeighan Manor was her home, too, her perky puppy personality surfaced.
She'd jump over Daisy like the old dog was a hurdle in the Olympics. She’d flash a confused look when I scolded her for trying to jump on Daisy, who just wasn’t up to playing.
Sometimes, Miracle would sit right next to Daisy. Sometimes, she’d lick Daisy’s face like a mama dog licks a puppy.
The other night, I was having trouble getting to sleep when Miracle jumped off my bed.
I figured the pup wanted to go to the bathroom outside.
Funny thing, Miracle kept looking over her shoulder at me as she ran down the hallway to the kitchen.
Daisy had made her way to the landing by the backdoor and the lightweight plastic gate I used to keep her from going downstairs was on top of my old beagle.
I moved the gate and lifted Daisy to the kitchen floor. Miracle and I sat with her awhile, before I finally went back to bed to lie down.
When I got up again to check on Daisy, she was gone. Miracle didn’t seem to understand, pawing at Daisy’s head and trying to lick her eye.
I loved Daisy so much and I always will. My grandson, Matt, loved her, too.
Needless to say, I wrote some columns about Daisy.
With her dog-on-the-run personality, she was the perfect tie-in to Christ’s parable of the lost sheep.
You know the story. A man leaves 99 sheep to go look for the one who’s strayed from the fold. When he finds the sheep, he rejoices.
In the same way, Jesus says there’s more joy in heaven over one sinner who repents than 99 who don’t need to repent.
Now, I know Daisy never saved anybody from a raging river or led a blind person or sniffed out drugs like other dogs.
But what if God used my crazy, prodigal pup to help save souls—to show someone that he needed to come back to the Lord?
Or to show someone that despite everything she’s done God has never stopped loving her and is pursuing her heart?
Our God loves us so much and wants us to come to him with all of our pain, fear and dissolution. He is the God of all comfort.
He comforts wearied souls and worried minds.
And broken hearts like mine.
He gives us hope, too.
The other night I watched Miracle playfully chase a cricket across the patio.
The crazy pup will bark at a fly on the window and her own reflection in a mirror. She’s got her own goofy personality.
And like he did with My Fair Daisy, I have to think God will give me more columns, sharing his love through the antics of a dog.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.
