God helps in times of need

I’ve enjoyed interviewing the new Salvation Army officers in Fremont.
Lts. Rodney and Amber Morin are young and full of faith and enthusiasm.
Admittedly, they’ve got their work cut out for them.
Fremont is their first assignment as officers and they’re starting out amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the recent Red Kettle Kickoff, Rodney said they’ve already helped more than 550 families.
They believe the need will increase this winter.
Rodney also said the local Salvation Army’s kettle campaign has a $32,000 goal.
That’s a chunk of change.
It’s also an increase from last year.
“But we know God will provide for the people here in Fremont,” Rodney said.
How can a little change that folks drop into a red kettle be helpful?
Rodney said this literal drop in the bucket can go further than people might imagine.
Then he referred to a story found in the Old Testament.
We find this account in the book of 1 Kings, Chapter 17.
By this time in Bible history, a prophet named Elijah has told wicked King Ahab of Israel that it’s not going to rain for a while.
God then sends Elijah to the Cherith ravine where he drinks from the brook.
Ravens bring him bread and meat in the mornings and evenings.
After a while, the brook dries up due to lack of rain.
God then tells Elijah to go to Zarephath.
“I commanded a widow there to feed you,” God says.
When he reaches the city gate, Elijah sees a widow gathering sticks.
She’ll probably use these to build a fire.
Elijah tells the widow to bring him some water.
As she goes to do that, he tells her to bring him a little bread, too.
But she doesn’t have any bread.
“As the Lord your God lives,” the woman says, “I have nothing baked, only a handful of flour in a jar and a little oil in a jug.”
Then she delivers the really bad news.
The woman says she’s going to fix that for her son and herself. After that, she believes they’ll starve to death during what has become a famine.
But Elijah has good news.
“Do not fear,” he says. “Go and do what you have said. But first make me a little cake of it and bring it to me, and afterward make something for yourself and your son.
“For thus says the Lord, the God of Israel, ‘The jar of flour shall not be spent and the jug of oil shall not be empty, until the day that the Lord sends rain on the earth.’”
A skeptical person might have questioned Elijah, but — remember — God said he’d commanded a widow to feed him.
Sounds like she had a heads up on this feeding project.
And she obviously has more faith than food.
So she does what Elijah says.
And he and her household eat for many days.
The flour in the jar isn’t used up nor does the jug of oil become empty — just like the Lord said through Elijah.
It’s a miracle, especially when we read in the New Testament book of James that says it didn’t rain for 3 ½ years.
Centuries later, Jesus refers to Elijah and the widow.
At this time, Christ is reading in the synagogue in his hometown of Nazareth.
He reads from the book of Isaiah and tells the people that he is the fulfillment of the prophesy that the Lord will bring someone who will:
Proclaim good news to the poor;
And freedom for prisoners;
And recovery of sight of the blind;
To set the oppressed free;
And to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.
Jesus is talking about physical and spiritual healing, the Fire Bible says.
He’s also talking about freedom from sin, fear and guilt and a time when spiritual salvation will be available to those who accept his message.
People in the synagogue are amazed.
Christ’s words are beautiful.
But wait a minute.
Isn’t this the carpenter’s son?
It must have been tough for them to believe that a hometown kid could do all of this.
And Jesus knows that.
“No prophet is accepted in his hometown,” Christ says.
That’s when he talks about Elijah and the widow.
“I assure you there were many widows in Israel in Elijah’s time, when the sky was shut for 3 ½ years and there was a severe famine throughout the land,” Jesus says. “Yet Elijah was not sent to any of them, but to a widow in Zarephath in the region of Sidon.”
Jesus gives another example of when God healed a foreigner, Naaman, of leprosy even though many people in Israel had that disease, too.
Why?
It sounds like the foreigners had more faith than people who’d grown up learning about the one true God.
Now, the people in the synagogue are really mad.
They drive Jesus out of town and plan to throw him off a cliff.
But Jesus just walks right through them and goes on his way.
What do we learn from this?
For one thing, we learn that God will provide what we need. He took care of Elijah and the widow.
Best of all, he sent Jesus to fulfill our ultimate need — salvation — so those who believe in him, repent of their sins and ask him into their hearts can go to heaven.
This doesn’t mean we pray a prayer and then do whatever we want. We must trust God and do what he says. He speaks through the Bible and the Holy Spirit. It’s also good to get wise, Godly counsel when we aren’t sure what to do.
Our God is faithful.
As a widow, I’ve seen his faithfulness so many times. He’s provided what I’ve needed — right when I’ve needed it. I’ve talked to other widows, who like me, love the song, “Great is Thy Faithfulness.”
It seems to be the widows’ theme song.
The widow at Zarephath saw God’s faithfulness — not only through food, but when God later raised her son from the dead.
Why did God do all this for one woman, when others were suffering, too?
I don’t know.
But I love the lyrics of a new Philips, Craig & Dean song called “There Is a God.”
The lyrics share the thoughts of someone wondering where God was when that person’s world came crashing down.
Yet through it all, the person chooses to believe in God, who has never left him (or her). The person knows God is his protector and has a plan and is working for his good.
So the person will continue to hope, knowing that God is working behind the scenes, even when he can’t see it.
If you get a chance, listen to it on YouTube. It’s a testament of faith and hope.
God isn’t limited by time, space or hardship.
He can use something small — like a little oil and flour — and turn it into 3 ½ years’ worth of meals.
If he can do that, he can take the change in those red kettles and multiply it to feed lots of Fremonters.
I love the faith I see in Rodney and Amber.
And I believe he can multiply that, too, to provide hope and help to hurting people.
It doesn’t take much — a little meat brought by a raven or a morsel of bread mixed with a widow’s faith — to produce a whole lot of something wonderful.
And I’m reminded of something else Jesus said: “Truly I tell you, if you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you.”
Amen to that.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.
