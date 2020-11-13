God helps in times of need

Why?

It sounds like the foreigners had more faith than people who’d grown up learning about the one true God.

Now, the people in the synagogue are really mad.

They drive Jesus out of town and plan to throw him off a cliff.

But Jesus just walks right through them and goes on his way.

What do we learn from this?

For one thing, we learn that God will provide what we need. He took care of Elijah and the widow.

Best of all, he sent Jesus to fulfill our ultimate need — salvation — so those who believe in him, repent of their sins and ask him into their hearts can go to heaven.

This doesn’t mean we pray a prayer and then do whatever we want. We must trust God and do what he says. He speaks through the Bible and the Holy Spirit. It’s also good to get wise, Godly counsel when we aren’t sure what to do.

Our God is faithful.

As a widow, I’ve seen his faithfulness so many times. He’s provided what I’ve needed — right when I’ve needed it. I’ve talked to other widows, who like me, love the song, “Great is Thy Faithfulness.”