God helps us amid life's hard knocks

She falsely accuses Joseph of attacking her and he goes to prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

That had to be terrifying, humiliating and depressing.

But God is with Joseph in the prison, too, showing him kindness and giving him success in everything he does. The warden puts Joseph in charge of the other prisoners.

Joseph is in prison for a while when he correctly interprets two other inmates’ dreams.

One prisoner is executed. The other goes back to his job serving the Pharaoh, the king of Egypt—just like Joseph said he would.

Before the inmate returns to his old job, Joseph asks him to tell the king about how he was falsely imprisoned.

The former inmate forgets.

But God doesn’t.

Two years later, the Pharaoh has some disturbing dreams, which he wants interpreted. The former inmate remembers Joseph’s dream-interpreting ability.

Joseph is sent to the king and — only with God’s help — interprets the dreams, which forecast seven years of plentiful harvests followed by seven of a severe famine. Joseph recommends storing grain from the good years so they’ll be able to eat during the bad ones.