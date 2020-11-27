God helps us amid life's hard knocks

When I was a kid, I liked to play on the seesaw at school.
But I learned early in my childhood to be careful, depending on who was at the other end.
It was fun going up and down for a while, unless the other person suddenly decided to jump off.
I remember having a hard landing when my end of the seesaw — or teeter totter as I called it — came crashing down.
Talk about a hard knock.
As I look back on my crash landing, I can think about Bible-times people who had some hard knocks.
They weren’t on seesaws, but they felt the thud.
One who comes to mind is Joseph in the Old Testament.
Here is a dreamer of a kid, the youngest of his brothers, who just happens to be his Daddy’s favorite son.
Joseph’s brothers hate him.
It doesn’t help when their dad gives Joseph a colorful coat.
And the kid makes matters even worse when he tells his siblings about his nighttime dreams which basically indicate that they’ll bow down to him someday.
Joseph is 17 years old when Daddy sends him out to check on his brothers who are caring for the family’s sheep.
They see this kid — decked out in his pretty coat — and plot to kill him.
The oldest brother, Reuben, tells his angry siblings just to toss Joseph into a waterless pit.
So they strip Joseph of his coat and throw him into a cistern.
Reuben secretly intends to rescue Joseph.
But his plan fails when — unbeknownst to Reuben — his scheming siblings sell Joseph as a slave to a caravan of traders.
It’s a hard knock.
To cover up their bad deed, the brothers kill an animal and put its blood on the coat, which they take to their dad — letting him think a wild beast has killed Joseph.
Daddy is grief-stricken.
Meanwhile, Joseph is sold to an Egyptian man, named Potiphar.
Yet God is with Joseph, giving him success in everything he does.
Potiphar picks up on this and puts Joseph in charge of the entire household.
Things seem to be running as smoothly as they can, considering Joseph is a slave.
But Potiphar’s wife has her eye on the handsome Joseph, who daily avoids her advances.
One day, he even flees, leaving his cloak behind, which she uses to frame him.
She falsely accuses Joseph of attacking her and he goes to prison for a crime he didn’t commit.
That had to be terrifying, humiliating and depressing.
But God is with Joseph in the prison, too, showing him kindness and giving him success in everything he does. The warden puts Joseph in charge of the other prisoners.
Joseph is in prison for a while when he correctly interprets two other inmates’ dreams.
One prisoner is executed. The other goes back to his job serving the Pharaoh, the king of Egypt—just like Joseph said he would.
Before the inmate returns to his old job, Joseph asks him to tell the king about how he was falsely imprisoned.
The former inmate forgets.
But God doesn’t.
Two years later, the Pharaoh has some disturbing dreams, which he wants interpreted. The former inmate remembers Joseph’s dream-interpreting ability.
Joseph is sent to the king and — only with God’s help — interprets the dreams, which forecast seven years of plentiful harvests followed by seven of a severe famine. Joseph recommends storing grain from the good years so they’ll be able to eat during the bad ones.
The king is impressed and puts Joseph in charge of the biggest grain storage project in ancient times.
Joseph is 30 years old, when he becomes second-in-command in Egypt.
Eventually, Joseph’s brothers come seeking grain, but don’t recognize their little brother — now all grown up.
Joseph tests his brothers, saying he’ll make the youngest, Benjamin, a slave after he’s falsely accused of stealing Joseph’s cup.
That’s when Joseph’s brother, Judah, offers to become a slave in Benjamin’s place.
And Joseph realizes his wayward brothers have changed.
The family is reunited and Joseph brings all of them, including Daddy, to live in Egypt.
After Daddy dies, Joseph’s brothers wonder if he’ll continuing being nice to them.
That’s when Joseph shares some of the most beautiful, insightful and compassionate words of forgiveness ever spoken.
“Don’t be afraid. Am I in the place of God?” he says. “You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good to accomplish what is now being done, the saving of many lives.”
I love this story for so many reasons. For one, it demonstrates God’s faithfulness.
God doesn’t keep every bad thing from happening to us, but he helps us through the tough times, shaping and strengthening our character — if we let him.
Can you imagine how bitter Joseph could have become after every hard knock?
Consider the list:
- Betrayed by his brothers and sold as a slave.
- Taken far from home and everything he’d ever known.
- Forced labor in a foreign land.
- Falsely accused even after he’d done the right thing.
- Years in prison.
- Forgotten by a fellow inmate — a guy he’d helped.
Did I mention that his beautiful mother Rachel — his Dad’s favorite wife — died when giving birth to Joseph’s younger brother, Benjamin?
Life wasn’t all pie-in-the-sky wonderful for Joseph.
So who would have blamed him if he’d become even a little resentful?
As second only to the Pharaoh, Joseph could have had his brothers killed when they came seeking grain.
And in ancient day society, it probably would have ranked as just another day at the royal office.
But Joseph still wanted to see his dad and his brother Benjamin again.
And I believe Joseph learned some valuable lessons before he got the promotion of a lifetime.
I wish we could know more about Joseph’s day-to-day life as a slave and in prison.
What did he learn from dealing with other slaves and inmates? Did he have friends — fellow sufferers who offered comfort and wisdom?
What did he learn later, during the grain storage operation? How gratifying was it to see hungry children receive grain that he’d had stored?
Before the famine and Joseph’s big family reunion, he does get married.
The naming of Joseph’s children provides insight to his thoughts.
He names his firstborn son, Manasseh, which means “causing to forget”—and says, “It is because God has made me forget all my trouble and all my father’s household.”
Joseph names his second son, Ephraim, which means “being fruitful”—and says, “It is because God has made me fruitful in the land of my suffering.”
Notice how he gives God credit for the good things in his life?
I believe God healed Joseph’s heart and gave him the strength to forgive.
God brought good out of bad situations and Joseph recognized that.
Maybe that’s what helped him forgive his brothers. God allowed Joseph to see the bigger picture.
But there was so much more to the picture than Joseph would ever see.
Remember that brother, Judah, who was willing to become a slave in Benjamin’s place?
Judah became an ancestor of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
God used Joseph to help keep his family from starving during a famine, thus preserving the very linage of Jesus.
We all are blessed, because of that, whether we have siblings.
Or are only children.
Or happen to have some hard knocks in life.
Our loving Jesus, who certainly understood suffering, has paved the way for us to spend eternity in a wonderful place where I don’t believe hard knocks exist.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.
