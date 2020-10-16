God helps us defeat our giants

The British man on the bus was indignant.
He was furious because authors had been telling him their books were life-changing.
The older man loudly exclaimed that the only book that had ever been life-changing to him was the Revised Standard Version of the Bible.
A younger British man sitting next to him said nothing. I was in a seat not far away.
And I didn’t say a word either.
Not because I didn’t want to.
Months earlier — in 2009 — I’d self-published my book, “Real Spiritual Spinach—Faith for the Journey.”
JaNell Lyle at Faith Printing had offered me the opportunity to attend the International Christian Retail Show in St. Louis, Missouri in 2010.
My late husband, Chuck, and I went to the show, where we hoped to find bookstore representatives interested in selling my books in their shops.
Chuck and I were on a shuttle bus headed to the center where the event was taking place, when the British man exploded.
Apparently, he’d heard too many sales pitches for Christian books and he’d had enough.
I wasn’t about to call my book, “life-changing,” but I wanted to tell him what I believed God had shown me through the Scriptures, things I’d written about in the book.
The book consisted of 64 of my Spiritual Spinach columns, which ran in the Fremont Tribune.
Tribune readers told me how the columns helped them and I thought other people could benefit, too.
But I didn’t want say anything to make the irate man even madder.
After his tirade, he stared out the bus window, while his younger counterpart looked down with a slight smile.
I wondered if he was a little embarrassed.
The bus ride ended soon.
I never saw the two Brits again.
More than 10 years later, I wonder what might have happened if I’d tried to tell the Brits on the bus about my book.
I’d start out by softly apologizing if overzealous people made wild claims about their books.
No other book is as important as the Bible.
God speaks through his word.
Granted, it may be hard to understand what an ancient battle has anything to do with people now.
But I’ve spent years writing columns, trying to show how the Bible applies to everyday life.
And how very relevant it is today.
One example involves a shepherd kid, named David, and a 9-foot-tall, armor-clad giant.
We find the story in 1 Samuel, chapter 17.
David is a young Israelite and his people are going to battle against their enemies, the Philistines.
The Israelites are on one mountain and the Philistines are on the other.
Only a valley separates them.
David’s three oldest brothers are at the battle line.
Out comes the Philistine champion — Goliath of Gath — a warrior with a bad temper and a big mouth.
He’s ready to rumble.
Goliath shouts at Israel’s ranks. He tells them to choose a man to fight him.
If the Israelites win, then the Philistines will be their servants.
But if Goliath wins, the Israelites will become the Philistines’ slaves.
The terrified Israelites are ready to throw in the towel.
None of them are strong enough to defeat Goliath.
And he knows it.
So every day — for 40 days — Goliath issues his challenge.
Meanwhile, David’s dad decides to have the kid take food to his brothers at the battle site.
So David heads out. When he reaches the camp, David hears Goliath shouting his defiant challenge.
David learns the king will give great wealth to the man who kills Goliath.
That man also gets to marry the king’s daughter and the victor’s family will be exempt from taxes in Israel.
And who wouldn’t want to be tax exempt?
But while David’s fact-checking, his oldest brother, Eliab, is getting defensive.
Eliab burns with anger as he asks, “Why have you come down here? … I know how conceited you are and how wicked your heart is; you came down only to watch the battle.”
Undeterred by his brother’s rage, David keeps asking questions until King Saul sends for him.
David offers to fight Goliath, but the king’s not impressed with this lightweight contender.
“You’re not able to go out against this Philistine and fight him,” the king says. “You are only a young man, and he has been a warrior from his youth.”
David isn’t dissuaded.
He’s had a history of defeating heavyweights.
David tells how he’s been watching over his dad’s sheep. When a lion or a bear took a sheep from the flock, David went after it. He’d hit the beast and take the sheep from its mouth.
And when that lion or bear turned on him, David would grab it by its hair, strike and kill it.
Sound impossible?
Not when God is your trainer.
David isn’t the biggest kid to enter the ring.
But he doesn’t have to be.
He has the creator of the universe behind him.
And he knows it.
“The Lord, who delivered me from the paw of the lion and the paw of the bear, will deliver me from the hand of this Philistine,” David tells the king.
So Saul agrees to send David out with a coat of armor, a bronze helmet and a sword.
David tries walking around with this stuff, but realizes he won’t get anywhere with it — because he isn’t used to it.
He drops the armor, then gathers five smooth stones from a stream. He puts them in his shepherd’s bag and with a sling in his hand goes to meet Goliath.
The overly confident Goliath roars about his plans to turn David into bird seed and animal feed.
David tosses tough talk right back to Goliath, but doesn’t end before giving God the credit, saying, “the battle is the LORD’s and he will give all of you into our hands.”
Running to meet his opponent, David puts a stone in the sling and sends that rock flying right into Goliath’s forehead.
Goliath falls face down on the ground. David kills the giant with his own sword and the Philistines run off with the Israelites in hot pursuit.
The underdog kid becomes Israel’s champion.
What does some ancient fighter have to do with us today?
Maybe it’s because — at one time or another — we’ve all faced a Goliath of a problem.
And maybe we’ve faced more than one Goliath, all at once.
Maybe you’ve lost your job and your home and your finances are drying up like a creek bed.
Or you’re undergoing cancer treatment and going through a divorce.
Or you’re dealing with the death of a precious loved one while facing big pressures at work or school.
It can all seem so overwhelming.
But I know when I — and many others like me — have faced their darkest times, we’ve relied on the God who helps us defeat the lions, bears and giants in our lives.
David would face more battles. He’d make deadly mistakes. He’d have family troubles and heartache.
Yet David would write the beautiful Psalm 27, which in part states:
“The Lord is my light and my salvation, whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life, of whom shall I be afraid? … Though an army besiege me, my heart will not fear, though war break out against me, even then I will be confident .…,”
Where did David get that confidence?
From the relationship he had with the God he’d learned to trust.
In this Psalm, David talks about how God will keep him safe in the day of trouble.
It ends with verses that have been a healing balm to my soul for years:
“I remain confident of this: I will see the goodness of the LORD in the land of the living. Wait for the LORD; be strong and take heart and wait for the LORD.”
Surely, even the crabby British man could have found a little peace from such words.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.
