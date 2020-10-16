God helps us defeat our giants

David would face more battles. He’d make deadly mistakes. He’d have family troubles and heartache.

Yet David would write the beautiful Psalm 27, which in part states:

“The Lord is my light and my salvation, whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life, of whom shall I be afraid? … Though an army besiege me, my heart will not fear, though war break out against me, even then I will be confident .…,”

Where did David get that confidence?

From the relationship he had with the God he’d learned to trust.

In this Psalm, David talks about how God will keep him safe in the day of trouble.

It ends with verses that have been a healing balm to my soul for years:

“I remain confident of this: I will see the goodness of the LORD in the land of the living. Wait for the LORD; be strong and take heart and wait for the LORD.”

Surely, even the crabby British man could have found a little peace from such words.

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.

