God helps us fight our battles

It comes from listening to great worship songs and from talking with fellow believers and hearing their stories of faith.

Our faith grows as we remember how God has helped us in past and ask him to help us see how he’s working in our lives now.

And it helps to know who God is.

Several weeks ago, my pastor, the Rev. Mike Washburn, gave a series of sermons about the names of God. The Hebrew people called and still call God by the name Elohim, which means the creator. He created everything.

He is Yahweh Yireh, the God who provides.

He is Yahweh Rapha, the God who heals.

He is Yahweh Shalom, the God who is our peace.

He is El Shaddai, God Almighty who sustains us. He is all powerful and yet he is merciful.

He is this and so much more.

We’re not alone. We have the God of the whole universe on our side.

If God created the universe, raised the dead, healed the sick, parted the Red Sea and fed multitudes, couldn’t he help us?

And believe he wants to help those who turn to him.