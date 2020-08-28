God helps us fight our battles

It’s a simple question:
“What’s your favorite Bible story?”
Sometimes, I ask pastors this question during an interview.
That’s what I did when interviewing the Rev. Steven Chuvront.
In September, Steven starts as the new pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Fremont.
And one of his favorite Bible stories is found in 1 Samuel, chapter 14.
What a great story!
It begins when the people of Israel are at war with the Philistines.
King Saul of Israel has gathered his forces, but they face a horde of Philistines, whose army includes 30,000 chariots and 6,000 horsemen.
When the men of Israel see what they’re up against, they hide in caves, holes and even cisterns.
None of the men — except for King Saul and his son, Jonathan — have any swords or spears. Everybody else has sharpened farm tools to use as weapons.
Saul, who’s made bad leadership decisions, sits under a pomegranate tree. The group of 3,000 men he’d gathered to fight has dwindled to 600.
I think it’s safe to say Saul isn’t having a happy time.
But one day, Jonathan says to his armor bearer: “Let us go over to the Philistine garrison.”
They’ll need to cross over a pass that flanked steep, rocky cliffs.
It’s not a hike I’d like to take.
Yet Jonathan shows God-fueled faith and fervor when he says:
“It may be that the Lord will work for us, for nothing can hinder the Lord from saving by many or by few.”
In other words: Maybe God will help us.
And he can get the job done no matter how many people he’s got working for him.
Jonathan’s armor bearer agrees.
“Do all that is in your heart,” the armor bearer says. “Do as you wish. I am with you heart and soul.”
Don’t you love that enthusiasm?
Anyway, Jonathan has a plan. They’ll cross the pass to the Philistine Army.
If the enemy soldiers say they’re coming down to meet them, then Jonathan and his armor bearer will stay put.
But if the enemy says, “Come up to us,” then Jonathan and his armor bearer will go up.
This will be the sign that God’s given the enemy right into their hands — and they’ll be victorious.
So the two men show themselves to the Philistines.
“Look, Hebrews are coming out of the holes where they have hidden themselves,” the Philistines say.
They hail Jonathan and his armor bearer.
“Come on up to us and we’ll show you a thing or two,” they say.
That’s all it takes for Jonathan.
“Come up after me, for the Lord has given them into the hand of Israel,” Jonathan tells his armor bearer.
Jonathan climbs up on his hands and feet with his armor bearer right behind him.
They wipe out 20 enemy soldiers. There’s a panic in the enemy camp and in a field and among all the people.
And as the Scriptures record: “The garrison and even the raiders trembled, the earth quaked, and it became a very big panic.”
Meanwhile, some of Israel’s watchmen see the multitude of Philistines dispersing.
King Saul finds out that Jonathan and his armor bearer aren’t with him.
The tumult in the Philistine camp increases.
So Saul and his forces go into battle.
By now, there’s such great confusion in the Philistine camp that the enemy soldiers are fighting each other. Men of Israel who’d hidden themselves hear that the Philistines are fleeing and follow them.
And the Lord saves Israel that day.
Looking at this story, the pastor points out that while King Saul was sitting under a tree — not doing anything — his son, Jonathan stepped out in faith.
“Even though the leadership at the time wasn’t doing what was right, Jonathan was still wanting to step out and serve the Lord,” Steven notes.
Steven points to the incredible faith of Jonathan and his armor bearer.
And I love where the armor bearer says he’s with Jonathan — heart and soul.
That faith-filled, deep-seated commitment is inspiring and exciting.
Wouldn’t you want to be one of those fired-up folks?
Maybe not ready to fight with a real, physical sword, but to have the passion and dedication to tackle a tough job and finish it?
How do we do this?
Think about Jonathan. He’d obviously come to know and rely on God for strength.
How do we get that?
I think it comes from seeking God in prayer and by reading his word. It can come from hearing a good church message or one on the Internet from a Godly, balanced and reputable speaker.
It comes from listening to great worship songs and from talking with fellow believers and hearing their stories of faith.
Our faith grows as we remember how God has helped us in past and ask him to help us see how he’s working in our lives now.
And it helps to know who God is.
Several weeks ago, my pastor, the Rev. Mike Washburn, gave a series of sermons about the names of God. The Hebrew people called and still call God by the name Elohim, which means the creator. He created everything.
He is Yahweh Yireh, the God who provides.
He is Yahweh Rapha, the God who heals.
He is Yahweh Shalom, the God who is our peace.
He is El Shaddai, God Almighty who sustains us. He is all powerful and yet he is merciful.
He is this and so much more.
We’re not alone. We have the God of the whole universe on our side.
If God created the universe, raised the dead, healed the sick, parted the Red Sea and fed multitudes, couldn’t he help us?
And believe he wants to help those who turn to him.
As we face life’s battles, I believe it’s important to pray for wisdom and strength. In the New Testament book of James we find this:
“If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you.” (James 1:5)
God will give us strength, too.
I love what the Apostle Paul writes in a letter to the Ephesians.
“I pray that out of his (Christ’s) glorious riches, he may strengthen you with power through his Spirit in your inner being,” Paul wrote.
Don’t we all need inner strength? And that’s what the Holy Spirit can give us.
I pray for hope as well.
One verse continues to give me hope. It’s found in a letter that Paul wrote to the Ephesians.
It says in part: “Now to him who is able to do far more abundantly than all that we can ask or think, according to the power at work within us….” (Ephesians 3:20)
God can do more than we can even imagine. He knows what he’s doing. We can trust him.
I’ve seen God’s faithfulness repeatedly throughout my life and I know I’ll see it again.
When I’ve been down, I recall the words that a shepherd-turned-king named David who wrote:
“I am still confident of this; I will see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. Wait for the Lord; be strong and take heart and wait for the Lord.” (Psalm 27:13-14)
It’s true that we may not face a bunch of flesh- and blood-enemy warriors like Jonathan and his armor bearer, but we can face armies whose soldiers are fear, doubt and despair.
That’s when it helps to remember that valiant young soldier and his armor bearer and the God who provides, heals and sustains us.
And the God who is our peace.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.
