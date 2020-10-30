God helps us through life's deserts

I still remember the car ride.
It happened many years ago.
At the time, I was a single mother, still in my 20s, with a little boy named Michael.
We’d gone to see a friend, Lora Johnson, in Scribner.
After she and I watched a movie, I put Michael in the car and headed home.
Life was hard.
Enormous pressure at work combined with the responsibilities of single parenthood was weighing heavy on me. Whatever self-esteem I’d had years earlier had evaporated. Weariness and fear only added to the load.
It was night when I reached the outskirts of Fremont. The city was a line of colored lights on the horizon.
That’s when I prayed: “Please God, you’ve got to help me. You’ve got to let me know that my life isn’t going to end in a calamity. You’ve got to give me some kind of hope for the future.”
The next night I went to a women’s retreat at my church. A friend, Judy Riddle, whose husband formerly pastored the church, was the guest speaker.
Judy talked about the “Desert Times” of life when we don’t know if we’re going to make it.
Then she recited a Bible verse.
It was Jeremiah 29:11: “For I know the plans I have for you says the Lord of hosts, plans to help and not harm you. Plans to give you hope and a future.”
It sounded nice, but the full impact didn’t hit me until the next day when my friend, Martha Hartman, asked me how the retreat went.
“Oh, they talked about this cool verse….,” I said before starting to read it to her.
I barely made it through.
The words jumped right off the page and into my heart as I realized God had answered my prayer almost word for word — with a promise. He had plans of hope and a future for me.
I hung up the phone and wept. It was as if God was saying, “You’re going to be OK, Tammy.”
Whenever I felt very alone and afraid, I repeated that verse to myself.
Time passed.
I grew closer to God and he continued to comfort and to guide me.
Eventually, I met a man named Chuck McKeighan. We married and had a son, Zachary.
Life wasn’t always easy.
I learned that you can have a very compatible mate and you can love each other very much and life’s circumstances — finances, work pressures and other stuff — can still knock the soup right out of you sometimes.
That said, we had a very good life together and I was pain on two legs after Chuck died in 2013.
Since his death, I’ve known those desert times.
Recently, I was thinking about Judy’s long-ago talk.
And I listened to a song that Judy played for the women at the retreat.
It’s called “Desert of My Days” by Larnelle Harris.
The song tells of someone trudging through a long, lonely, dry desert.
It’s so descriptive that you can almost picture yourself the singer’s shoes as he scans the harsh and endless terrain.
The weary wanderer wonders if anybody hears him.
He clings to hope.
Then God comes with love and in a gentle whisper, saying he’s always been there.
It ends with God taking that person into a beautiful new place.
I like the song and love the Bible verse, which offer hope.
And don’t we need hope in times like these?
Trudging through trying times is tough.
Yet I am convinced that it’s the desert times in our lives that prepare us for our Promised Land.
And that preparation is important, because no matter how wonderful our Promised Land is — there will always be battles.
My life as a single mom was tough and I wouldn’t recommend it, but I believe it humbled me.
It taught me to appreciate my job and how hard it can be to keep a job sometimes.
I came to value my friends so much more.
And I was so grateful for my husband.
When we hit hard times, we battled them together.
I’m reminded of Ecclesiastes 4:9-12: “Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor. If either of them falls down, one can help the other up. But pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up. Also, if two lie down together, they will keep warm. But how can one keep warm alone? Though one may be overpowered, two can defend themselves.
A cord of three strands is not quickly broken.”
I’ve long believed that the third strand in any marriage is God.
In fact, he’s the one who holds people together.
There were times I didn’t feel like taking out the garbage or going someplace Chuck wanted to go or doing something he thought would be fun.
Many times, I did it, because I loved him.
But many times, I did it, because I loved God.
Our Lord was the extra incentive who helped make both of us just a little less selfish and a little more compassionate (although Chuck had loads of compassion).
More than 30 years have passed since that car ride and the women’s retreat.
I’m grateful to Judy for sharing her thoughts, that verse and that song.
More than that, I’m so thankful that we serve a loving God, who speaks to us in the dark times of life and gives us hope.
And who can take us from life’s deserts into places of promise.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!