God helps us through life's deserts

And that preparation is important, because no matter how wonderful our Promised Land is — there will always be battles.

My life as a single mom was tough and I wouldn’t recommend it, but I believe it humbled me.

It taught me to appreciate my job and how hard it can be to keep a job sometimes.

I came to value my friends so much more.

And I was so grateful for my husband.

When we hit hard times, we battled them together.

I’m reminded of Ecclesiastes 4:9-12: “Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor. If either of them falls down, one can help the other up. But pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up. Also, if two lie down together, they will keep warm. But how can one keep warm alone? Though one may be overpowered, two can defend themselves.

A cord of three strands is not quickly broken.”

I’ve long believed that the third strand in any marriage is God.

In fact, he’s the one who holds people together.