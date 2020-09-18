God helps us through life's storms

Then with impending bad weather on the horizon, Paul warns that going farther will result in loss of cargo and lives.

Instead of listening to Paul, the centurion pays more attention to the ship’s pilot and the owner and they keep going.

The ship becomes caught in horrible storm that knocks it off course. It takes such a violent battering that crewmen start throwing cargo overboard.

When neither the sun nor stars appear for many days and the storm continues to rage, those aboard give up all hope of being saved.

Ever feel like that?

But Paul has good news.

None of them will die, he says. Only the ship will be destroyed.

How does he know?

He says an angel of God came in the night and told him not to be afraid. Paul will go to Rome and God has graciously given him all the lives of the men on the ship.

“So keep up your courage, men, for I have faith in God that it will happen just as he told me. Nevertheless, we must run aground on some island,” Paul says.

On the 14th night, the storm is still driving the ship across the sea.