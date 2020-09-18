God helps us through life's storms

It’s a tale of two storms.
Actually, they’re true, historical accounts involving different people.
One was a prophet running from his destiny.
The other was an apostle sailing toward his.
The first man, Jonah, lived long before the time of Christ.
Jonah’s story, found in the Old Testament, begins when God tells him to go to the city of Nineveh. There, Jonah is supposed to tell the people that they’ll face destruction if they don’t repent.
But Jonah doesn’t want to do it.
He fears and hates the Ninevites, who are enemies of Israel.
So rather than take on God’s assignment, Jonah takes off.
He pays to board a ship bound for Tarshish and heads as far away in the opposite direction as possible.
There’s just one problem.
This isn’t God’s will.
So the Scriptures say God hurls a big wind on that ship.
The poor sailors and their captain are a mess, trying to keep the ship afloat amid a terrible storm. They hurl cargo into the sea to lighten the ship’s load.
Finally, it gets so bad that the captain goes below the decks to wake up Jonah and tells him to pray.
Can you imagine?
The man of God is sleeping on the job, while the entire crew is in danger.
Before long, the crew learns that Jonah is the reason why they’re in such trouble.
Perhaps because he has compassion for this crew, Jonah tells them to throw him overboard.
But the crew members just row harder to keep the ship from capsizing.
Did they have compassion for Jonah?
Or after seeing such a horrific storm figured they’d better not do anything to make God mad?
If he was mad.
I wonder if he wasn’t just disappointed in Jonah.
At any rate, the crew finally tosses Jonah overboard.
The storm suddenly calms down and the shaken sailors make vows to God.
In the meantime, the Scriptures say God appoints a big fish to swallow Jonah.
Don’t you love the word “appoints”?
More than a selected salmon or a top-notch tuna, this fish was chosen with a mission in mind — to make Jonah the catch of the day.
Jonah spends three days in the belly of his circumstances.
And it probably didn’t smell good.
Anyway, Jonah repents and agrees to follow God’s orders.
The fish vomits up the prophet who heads to Nineveh, where he warns the people and they repent.
And God spares the city and its inhabitants.
Isn’t that great?
You’d think Jonah would be pleased.
But he’s mad.
He wanted God to zap the city. The account ends with God asking why he shouldn’t save a city of 120,000 people who — as he describes it — don’t know their right hand from their left.
We never hear Jonah’s response.
Now let’s go to a time after Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection.
A former persecutor of Christians — a man formerly known as Saul of Tarsus — has become the Apostle Paul.
This man has a mission, too.
He wants to spread the good news of how Jesus paid the penalty for sin so those who believe in him can go to heaven.
Paul ends up in prison for preaching the Gospel and later is on a ship with a centurion named Julius. They head out.
Then with impending bad weather on the horizon, Paul warns that going farther will result in loss of cargo and lives.
Instead of listening to Paul, the centurion pays more attention to the ship’s pilot and the owner and they keep going.
The ship becomes caught in horrible storm that knocks it off course. It takes such a violent battering that crewmen start throwing cargo overboard.
When neither the sun nor stars appear for many days and the storm continues to rage, those aboard give up all hope of being saved.
Ever feel like that?
But Paul has good news.
None of them will die, he says. Only the ship will be destroyed.
How does he know?
He says an angel of God came in the night and told him not to be afraid. Paul will go to Rome and God has graciously given him all the lives of the men on the ship.
“So keep up your courage, men, for I have faith in God that it will happen just as he told me. Nevertheless, we must run aground on some island,” Paul says.
On the 14th night, the storm is still driving the ship across the sea.
Some sailors let down a lifeboat, planning to escape.
Paul tells the centurion and the soldiers that: “Unless these men stay with the ship, you cannot be saved.”
So the soldiers cut the ropes that hold the lifeboat and let it float away.
Before dawn, Paul encourages the men, who have been in constant suspense, to eat something.
He gives thanks to God in front of them, breaks the bread and eats. Encouraged, the other men eat, too.
As daylight comes, the men see and head toward a beach, but the ship hits a sandbar and runs aground. The pounding surf breaks the stern to pieces.
Soldiers plan to kill prisoners aboard to prevent their escapes, but the centurion (don’t you love this guy?) seeks to save Paul and keeps them from carrying out their plan.
The centurion orders those who can swim to jump overboard and get to land. Others will get there on planks and pieces of the ship and everyone — all 276 men on that ship — reach land safely.
They end up on the island of Malta, where the people treat them kindly. God even uses Paul to heal sick people there.
Paul will reach Rome where he eventually gives his life for the Gospel, but not before writing much of the New Testament and some of the most beautiful words ever written.
Toward the end of his life, Paul will write: “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day — and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.” (2 Timothy 4: 7-8)
Paul’s mission was all about love.
Did he face hardships?
Yep.
Did he have scary times?
Surely.
Did he face enemies of the Gospel?
Yes.
Yet he persevered.
While Jonah was a reluctant messenger, Paul was an enthusiastic one.
Both dealt with frightened fellow passengers on boats tossed amid stormy seas. Both were men given a second chance at life by God and ended up fulfilling his mission for them.
One was angry the mission was fulfilled. The other didn’t get to see all the fruit of his mission, but trusted God with the results.
We can learn a lot from these men’s stories which show that we all face storms whether we’re following God’s will or not.
But we must remember that the God who created the seas can carry us through life’s storms as we depend on him.
He was as faithful to Jonah as he was to Paul.
And his love reminds me of another Biblical account when Jesus and his disciples were in a ship in the middle of a storm.
Jesus calmed that storm.
And he continues to calm storms and frightened sailors today.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.
