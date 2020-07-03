God helps us with things big and small

Last week, I helped someone get a fold-up chair into a nylon bag.
And I realized something.
I’ve become more capable of doing little things.
Can’t reach something on a shelf?
No problem.
I can grab a fork, hook it behind the item and pull that thing forward until I can reach it.
Is the wash tub in the laundry room plugged?
Not a big deal.
I know how to use a hand snake.
Can’t get the plastic seal off a bottle?
Well, I can get frustrated doing that, but I take my time and open it.
Years ago, I depended on my husband, Chuck, to do that stuff.
I’d start to get frustrated with a menial task and he’d rescue me.
“Let me do it,” he’d say.
And I gladly let him.
I lost a lot when Chuck died years ago, including someone to do the little things.
But I had to adapt — handling big and small tasks with the help of God, family and friends.
I think God wants us to take initiative, which reminds me of a Bible story. It’s in the book of John, chapter five.
It begins with Jesus going to Jerusalem, where there’s a pool called Bethesda.
In Hebrew, Bethesda means “House of Mercy” and folks who hung around there needed plenty of that.
The Scriptures say lots of sick people — blind, lame and paralyzed — would lie down waiting for the water to move.
It’s said that an angel would go down into the pool at a certain time and stir up the water. Whoever stepped in first — after the water was stirred — would be healed.
I’ve read where early manuscripts of the Bible don’t mention the angel and water stirring. Some scholars believe the angelic water stirring was just a superstition, which would have been tragic if people laid there for years based on that.
I wonder if that’s why some translations of the Bible omit verse 4, which tells about the angel.
The passage goes directly from verse 3 to verse 5.
No kidding.
But the point of this story really isn’t about an angel and water.
It’s about Jesus — who’s the real deal — and the mercy he shows to a sick man, who has been at the pool for 38 years.
That’s a long time.
I wonder what Jesus thought when he saw the man lying there.
The Bible doesn’t say what Jesus thought.
It only records what he did.
When Jesus sees the man lying there — knowing he’s already been in that condition a long time — Christ asks an interesting question:
“Do you want to be made well?”
Wait a minute.
Isn’t it obvious? The poor man has been there so long.
Why wouldn’t he want to be healed?
If he’s not offended or cynical, the man might reply with a resounding: “Yes!”
But the guy doesn’t say that.
Instead, the sick man says: “Sir, I have no man to put me into the pool when the water is stirred up; while I’m coming, someone else steps down before me.”
Oh dear.
Why hasn’t anybody helped this poor guy?
But Christian speaker Joyce Meyer makes a good point.
She says in 38 years, she could have done a lot of wiggling to get into that pool.
The man was waiting for someone to do it for him.
Then Joyce points out something else: Jesus doesn’t stop and say how sorry he is that the man has had such a rough time.
Instead, Jesus says: “Rise, take up your bed and walk.”
Notice how Jesus tells the man to take his bed with him.
I think it’s great of Jesus to encourage the man not to be a litter bug.
But Jesus does so much more than that.
Immediately, the man is made well. The guy takes his bed and walks.
Recently, I was watching a video of Joyce, when she reached the part of the story where Christ asks the man if he wants to get well.
She asks her audience: “Do you really want to get over your problems? Are you serious enough about getting over your problems to do your part … that whatever God shows you to do — you would be willing to do it?”
Ohhh. Those can be tough questions, especially if you’re hurting.
But Joyce believes there are people who need to get up and stop expecting someone to do for them what they should be doing for themselves.
That may not sound too nice.
But Joyce says that’s what God told her.
If you listen to her very often, you know Joyce had terrible things happen to her.
And for years, she suffered from the repercussions of something that wasn’t her fault.
Yet Joyce believes the Lord told her not to let those things become an excuse for her to linger with the problems.
“Don’t let the reason for your pain be an excuse to stay messed up all your life,” she says. “If you’ve got a big mess in your life, then getting well is not going to be easy, but it’s going to be much better than lying there for another 38 years waiting for somebody to come along and do for you what you can only do for yourself.”
Wow.
Tough words from a tough lady.
I’m grateful I haven’t had to endure what Joyce has lived through.
But I believe there are times when we all just need to get up.
I’m reminded of the Bible story where the Apostle Paul is stoned, dragged out of a city and left for dead.
But he gets up.
What’s the lesson?
Don’t give up.
Get up.
And remember: God is with you.
Just as Jesus was ready to help that man by the pool, I believe he’s ready to help us.
We must seek and trust him and follow his instructions.
Then, I think, we need to move ahead.
For me, I think getting up has meant grieving my losses in a healthy way, then trusting God to lead me into the future.
Has it been easy?
No.
But I love God. I know he has good plans for me and I’m ready to move forward, thankful for our God who can heal us like no other.
And who helps us, even with the little things.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.
