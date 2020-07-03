God helps us with things big and small

The man was waiting for someone to do it for him.

Then Joyce points out something else: Jesus doesn’t stop and say how sorry he is that the man has had such a rough time.

Instead, Jesus says: “Rise, take up your bed and walk.”

Notice how Jesus tells the man to take his bed with him.

I think it’s great of Jesus to encourage the man not to be a litter bug.

But Jesus does so much more than that.

Immediately, the man is made well. The guy takes his bed and walks.

Recently, I was watching a video of Joyce, when she reached the part of the story where Christ asks the man if he wants to get well.

She asks her audience: “Do you really want to get over your problems? Are you serious enough about getting over your problems to do your part … that whatever God shows you to do — you would be willing to do it?”

Ohhh. Those can be tough questions, especially if you’re hurting.

But Joyce believes there are people who need to get up and stop expecting someone to do for them what they should be doing for themselves.