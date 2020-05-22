God plants faith, helps us grow

I’ve never been a great gardener.
But this year, I’m going to plant some cherry tomatoes.
A nice lady recently brought me a tiny plant in a small plastic cup. The plant looks so fragile. I wonder how it can grow into something that will produce lots of little tomatoes.
I’ll be disappointed if it doesn’t produce.
And I wonder if that’s how Jesus felt when he and his disciples came upon a fig tree.
We find the account in book of Mark, chapter 11. It begins as Jesus and his disciples are leaving a place called Bethany.
Jesus is hungry.
In the distance, he sees a fig tree with leaves. So he checks to see if it has any fruit.
It doesn’t, because it’s not the season for figs.
“May no one ever eat fruit from you again,” Jesus says.
And his disciples hear him.
When they reach Jerusalem, Jesus goes into the temple courts and drives out people who are buying and selling things there.
Pastors say the sellers were abusing the situation.
People would come from a distance to make a sacrifice at the temple. They wouldn’t have to bring a bird or animal, because merchants were at the temple ready to make a sale.
Wait a minute.
They sacrificed animals and birds?
Yes in those days, they did as atonement for sin.
Today, we don’t do that.
We know Jesus has paid the price for our sins to restore us to a right relationship with our God, who is just and merciful.
Back in Christ’s time, the sellers were taking advantage of the worshipers, probably selling the birds and animals at inflated prices to make big profits.
Jesus stops their transactions.
He overturns the tables of the money changers, who exchanged Greek and Roman money for the Jewish shekels. He turns over the benches of people selling doves.
And Jesus says: “Isn’t it written (in the Scriptures): ‘My house will be called a house of prayer for all nations?’”
“But you have made it a den of robbers.”
Religious leaders hear this and start looking for a way to kill Jesus. They’re afraid of him.
Crowds love Jesus who heals the sick, raises the dead and speaks with authority.
People are amazed at his teaching.
If people start following Jesus, the religious leaders fear they’ll lose their power and prestigious positions.
So they plot to stop him.
That evening, Jesus and his disciples leave the city.
They’re traveling the next morning, when they see the fig tree—withered from the roots.
“Teacher look!” says a disciple named, Peter. “The fig tree you cursed has withered!’
Awww.
Poor tree.
What did it do to deserve a curse?
Just because it didn’t have any fruit.
Hasn’t anybody heard of a late-bloomer?
Sounds sad.
But Bible scholars agree there’s a reason why Mark sandwiched the story of the fig tree around the account of Jesus in the temple courts.
The tree is symbolic of what will to happen to the temple and those hard-hearted leaders.
And in the year 70 A.D., the Roman army will destroy Jerusalem and the temple.
What does this mean for people today?
Bible teacher Joyce Meyer offers some thoughts.
Joyce says she once felt sorry for the tree.
Then she learned fig trees are supposed to have fruit along with their leaves.
When Jesus saw the tree, he expected fruit.
All he got were leaves.
The tree was a phony, she says.
Joyce challenges her listeners. Do we only have a bunch of leaves?
In other words, do we run around with all the outward appearances of being a Christian? We’ve got a Christian bumper sticker. We wear a pin that says “Jesus.” We have a big Bible.
But we don’t live what Jesus taught.
Ouch.
It’s tough. We can get tired and frustrated. We get mad when people hurt us.
Yet before he went to the cross, Jesus told his disciples that our Heavenly Father would send a helper.
That’s the Holy Spirit, who’s our guide, counselor and advocate — and who helps us remain faithful and live the right way.
He can remind us of a comforting Bible verse—right when we need it.
He can give us extra strength, peace, patience and hope.
We can see evidence of the Holy Spirit’s work in people’s lives by how they act and react to circumstances.
The Apostle Paul described this as the Fruit of the Spirit. These fruits are: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.
Just like you see fruit on a tree, you can see people demonstrate these virtues in how they serve God and treat others — especially in difficult situations.
We see this fruit demonstrated in the guy who tenderly comforts his wife who has dementia.
Or the woman who’s in a hurry, but is patient with the new grocery store clerk.
Or the family who trusts God to provide for their needs even amid job loss and financial hardship.
The most faith-filled Christians I know don’t try to do things in their own strength, but continuously ask God for help and rely on him.
Like my little tomato plant, they may have looked fragile at first, but I’ve seen their faith take root and grow strong.
Today, as I look at my tomato plant, I wonder how it will fare.
I pray it will do well, knowing that while I may plant and water it, God will be the one who makes it grow.
And God does that with people, too.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!