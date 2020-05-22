God plants faith, helps us grow

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I’ve never been a great gardener.

But this year, I’m going to plant some cherry tomatoes.

A nice lady recently brought me a tiny plant in a small plastic cup. The plant looks so fragile. I wonder how it can grow into something that will produce lots of little tomatoes.

I’ll be disappointed if it doesn’t produce.

And I wonder if that’s how Jesus felt when he and his disciples came upon a fig tree.

We find the account in book of Mark, chapter 11. It begins as Jesus and his disciples are leaving a place called Bethany.

Jesus is hungry.

In the distance, he sees a fig tree with leaves. So he checks to see if it has any fruit.

It doesn’t, because it’s not the season for figs.

“May no one ever eat fruit from you again,” Jesus says.

And his disciples hear him.

When they reach Jerusalem, Jesus goes into the temple courts and drives out people who are buying and selling things there.

Pastors say the sellers were abusing the situation.