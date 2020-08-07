God plants hope amid despair

The photograph captures what I’ve known for years.
It’s a picture of a sad, young girl with her arm wrapped around what looks like a young heifer.
She’s obviously saying goodbye to an animal she raised and loved.
I’ve been told that farm kids must hold very loosely to their animals. They calf they raise might go to market. Their dog could be hit and killed by a farm truck.
They learn about the cycle of life at an early age.
In the spring, these kids get a calf or lamb or goat. They teach the animal to trust them. They feed and take care of the animal and train it so they can show it in the county fair. They wash their animal so it will look good in the show ring as they compete for ribbons and trophies.
Then after a county or state fair, they send that animal off to market where it becomes food for somebody’s table.
The next spring, they get another animal and start all over again.
I don’t know how they do it.
I’ve heard it’s harder on the younger 4-H’ers. By the time they’re older, they’ve probably learned to put some emotional distance between them and the animals they raise and then send to market.
I still think it would be tough.
I’d be so attached to that animal that I’d be trying everything I could do to keep it. I’d probably cry a bucket-full of tears.
So when I think about these 4-H’ers, I have the upmost respect.
They experience love and loss at a young age and they adapt.
And as a widow that speaks volumes to me.
I know a little bit about loss.
Like many other people, I’ve lost beloved parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends. My daughter-in-law was 15 weeks pregnant when the twins, Faith and Hope, died.
You don’t live very long on this earth without encountering some type of loss.
It’s part of life.
Jesus knew about love and loss.
We know Christ’s parents, Mary and Joseph, were alive when Jesus was still 12 years old.
But Joseph doesn’t seem to be around by the time of Christ’s ministry.
So I thinks Christ’s earthly dad must have died.
We know Christ’s cousin — John the Baptist — was beheaded by the evil Herod. The Scriptures record that when Jesus heard what happened, he withdrew by boat privately to a solitary place.
I think he just wanted to grieve the loss of his cousin.
Can you imagine Jesus on the boat, swallowing hard, maybe tears streaming down his face as he remembers his Godly cousin?
He doesn’t get to grieve for long.
When the crowds learn he’s left, they follow him on foot. He lands on the shore and sees a large crowd.
I would have wanted to take that boat in another direction — far away from a crowd of people wanting a bunch of favors.
But Jesus has compassion on them.
Don’t you wonder what he saw?
Maybe a blind man, who desperately wanted to see so he could provide for his family again.
Maybe the pleading look in a mother’s eyes as she carries a child who can’t walk.
Or the wild, terror on the face of a young man tormented by things no one else can see.
Jesus puts his own grief aside for a while and heals hurting people.
He understands love and loss and pain.
We see this love in the story of a man named Lazarus, too.
Jesus was a good friend of Lazarus and his sisters, Martha and Mary.
But he and his disciples are out of town when they learn Lazarus is sick.
You’d think Christ would hurry to reach the three friends.
Yet he doesn’t.
The Scriptures say: “Now Jesus loved Martha and her sister and Lazarus. So when he heard that Lazarus was ill, he stayed two days longer in the place where he was.”
He loved them — so he stayed away?
Time passes and Jesus tells his followers that Lazarus has fallen asleep, but he’s going to awaken him.
Sounds like Lazarus will be OK and the ever-practical disciples can’t figure out why Christ would wake the sick guy.
“Lord, if he’s fallen asleep, he will recover,” they say.
Not realizing Jesus means Lazarus has died, the disciples think Lazarus is just resting.
But Christ sets the record straight.
“Lazarus has died, and for your sake I am glad that I was not there, so that you may believe. But let us go to him,” Jesus says.
When they reach the area, Jesus learns Lazarus has been dead and in a tomb for four days.
The man’s heartbroken sisters contend that if Jesus had been there earlier, Lazarus wouldn’t have died.
Jesus sees all the weeping over the death of Lazarus and is deeply moved.
“Where have you laid him?” Jesus asks.
And Jesus weeps.
The Fire Bible says the Greek verb for “wept” is dakruo, which means to burst into tears, then weep silently. I’ve read where Jesus was weeping due to his love for Lazarus and because of how sin has led to so much death and pain in this world.
But Jesus is about to turn the tables on death.
The tomb holding Lazarus is a cave with a stone rolled in front of it.
“Take away the stone,” Christ says.
Jesus prays, then cries out in a loud voice: “Lazarus, come out.”
Can you imagine the shock that must have run through the crowd when Christ said that?
And the shock that came next?
Out of the tomb comes Lazarus with his hands and feet still bound in linen strips and a cloth wrapped around his face.
“Unbind him and let him go,” Jesus says.
Lazarus would live and many would come to faith, because of the miracle.
One of the things that touches my heart about this story is the fact that Jesus wept.
Jesus knew he was going to raise Lazarus from the dead, but he still felt the impact of the grief around him.
It broke his heart.
Many cried when Jesus died on the cross. Many hearts were broken then, too.
I’m sure that was a long Friday night. And a long Saturday night as well.
Then on the third day, Jesus rose from the grave offering life and hope any who would believe.
It reminds me of the last part of Psalm 30:5, which says “…Weeping may tarry for the night, but joy comes with the morning.”
Our times of grief can be so very painful, but I know God can provide us with relief, strength, comfort and peace.
I have learned that God can plant hope even in the soils of adversity and despair.
And I have seen his mercy.
I’ve seen him come through for me time and again — amid the blur of a hospital setting or work pressures or years of grief.
If I’ve learned anything, it’s that he’s faithful. Great is his faithfulness.
And kind of like those 4-H kids, I’m slowly learning to adapt.
We live in a world where there will always be loss. But as we lean on God, we can find a gentle, steadfast love that can help strengthen us from the inside out.
As Christians, we know there is a place where death and pain don’t exist.
This, too, brings hope as we wait for that eternal spring and what we read about in Revelation 21:4 when: “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.
