God plants hope amid despair

The photograph captures what I’ve known for years.

It’s a picture of a sad, young girl with her arm wrapped around what looks like a young heifer.

She’s obviously saying goodbye to an animal she raised and loved.

I’ve been told that farm kids must hold very loosely to their animals. They calf they raise might go to market. Their dog could be hit and killed by a farm truck.

They learn about the cycle of life at an early age.

In the spring, these kids get a calf or lamb or goat. They teach the animal to trust them. They feed and take care of the animal and train it so they can show it in the county fair. They wash their animal so it will look good in the show ring as they compete for ribbons and trophies.

Then after a county or state fair, they send that animal off to market where it becomes food for somebody’s table.

The next spring, they get another animal and start all over again.

I don’t know how they do it.