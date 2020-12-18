God remains faithful in tough times

My dad was a truck driver who earned a living by moving other people’s stuff.

He’d be away from home two or three months at a time, hauling furniture across the country.

It was hard, stressful work and I grew up hearing stories of the tough situations he faced.

At the time, I was in elementary school and I was a Girl Scout.

One day, our leader said we were going to have a box social as a fundraiser. Each girl was given a small box to decorate. We’d have to make some sort of supper to put in the box and we and our dads would go to the event.

The boxes would be auctioned off. Dads would buy their daughters’ boxes and we’d eat supper together. The money raised would go to the troop.

I told the leader that my dad had gone to auctioneer school and maybe he could auction the boxes.

Actually, I didn’t know if he could get off work, but I hoped he’d make it.

I don’t remember my parents ever promising that Dad would be able to go.

But he made it.

He auctioned off those boxes.

And I was so proud.