God remains faithful in tough times

My dad was a truck driver who earned a living by moving other people’s stuff.
He’d be away from home two or three months at a time, hauling furniture across the country.
It was hard, stressful work and I grew up hearing stories of the tough situations he faced.
At the time, I was in elementary school and I was a Girl Scout.
One day, our leader said we were going to have a box social as a fundraiser. Each girl was given a small box to decorate. We’d have to make some sort of supper to put in the box and we and our dads would go to the event.
The boxes would be auctioned off. Dads would buy their daughters’ boxes and we’d eat supper together. The money raised would go to the troop.
I told the leader that my dad had gone to auctioneer school and maybe he could auction the boxes.
Actually, I didn’t know if he could get off work, but I hoped he’d make it.
I don’t remember my parents ever promising that Dad would be able to go.
But he made it.
He auctioned off those boxes.
And I was so proud.
I started thinking about that night — and about promises — after hearing a sermon at Full Life Church in Fremont.
Our church’s associate pastor, the Rev. JJ Hartung, began by mentioning how influential people can let us down.
And as Christians, we may see God through the lenses of that person who wasn’t there for us.
Or who broke a promise.
But that’s not who God is.
God is faithful.
“We don’t serve a faithless, non-trustworthy God,” the pastor says. “He continues to fulfill his promises.”
And God keeps his promises even when we aren’t so faithful.
“It’s not about what we do. It’s about who He is,” JJ says.
Isn’t that good news for those of us who have messed up?
JJ provides two examples of when God remained faithful — even when people didn’t do so well.
The first one involves a Bible story we don’t often hear.
Many of us know God called Abraham to leave everything he’d ever known and go where the Lord directed him.
So Abraham packs up his wife, Sarah, and heads out. Things go OK for a while, but then a famine arises and drives them to Egypt.
Abraham knows Sarah is a beautiful woman and fears that if the Egyptians see her, they kill him and take her.
So he tells Sarah to say that she’s his sister.
Sure enough, the Pharaoh takes the stunningly beautiful Sarah into his house.
Abraham does well in the deal. He gets sheep, cattle, camels, donkeys and servants.
But God hits Pharaoh hard.
Everybody in the palace gets really sick with great plagues.
And the Pharaoh realizes something’s rotten in Egypt.
He confronts Abraham.
Can you imagine the anger in Pharaoh’s voice as he asks: “Why did you not tell me she was your wife? Why did you say, ‘She is my sister,’ so I took her as my wife?”
Abraham must been shaking in his sandals.
“Here is your wife. Take her and go,” the Pharaoh says.
So Abraham goes away with his wife and all his possessions.
I feel so sorry for Sarah. What an awful situation. I’m sure she didn’t want to be one of the Pharaoh’s wives. I wonder if Abraham was ashamed.
Many people suffered, because of his decision.
So who could have blamed God if he’d dropped Abraham like a hot potato?
But as JJ says, God remained faithful even when Abraham wasn’t.
Abraham would become the father of many nations and an ancestor of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Many years pass before Abraham and Sarah have their own child, but the family tree keeps growing. From them comes a group of people known as the Israelites, who go back to Egypt, where they eventually become slaves for 400 years.
God chooses a man named, Moses, to lead the Israelites out of Egypt into freedom.
But this Pharaoh doesn’t want the Israelites, who’ve been a source of free labor, to leave.
So God sends 10 really bad plagues (sound like history repeating itself?) and this ruler finally lets them depart.
Then the Pharaoh changes his mind.
Moses and the Israelites find themselves in between the Red Sea and the Egyptian army.
The Israelites start to complain.
“Was it because there were no graves in Egypt that you have taken us away to die in the wilderness?” they ask.
Nothing like a little sarcasm to make a tense situation worse.
The Israelites probably buried plenty of their maltreated countrymen. And Egypt is the land of pyramids so there were lots of graves.
But the Israelites aren’t thinking about how bad their lives had been.
They seem to have forgotten all the miraculous things God had done to free them from the Egyptians’ heavy-handed cruelty.
God could have washed his hands of the situation and told these ungrateful Israelites that they were on their own.
But God doesn’t.
He faithfully rescues the Israelites who’ve so quickly forgotten his goodness.
In some of the most powerful and wonderful words I’ve ever read, I can almost hear Moses saying:
“Do not be afraid. Stand firm and you will see the deliverance the LORD will bring you today. The Egyptians you see today you will never see again. The LORD will fight for you; you need only to be still.”
God parts the Red Sea. The Israelites cross over on dry ground to the other side and the sea closes in on the Egyptian army when it starts to follow.
JJ asks a question.
How many of us feel like we’ve got a Pharaoh breathing down our neck and we have nowhere to go?
What should we do?
We must rest in God’s faithfulness. Obviously, we turn from sin.
But we know God is trustworthy, steadfast, loving and merciful.
JJ says that when God’s makes a promise, there’s often a season of waiting, hardship and testing before it comes full circle, but in that season we can rest assured God will remain faithful and be there every step of the way.
Consider the Old Testament story of Joseph, which occurred long before all the Israelites became slaves in Egypt.
God gives this young man some big dreams, then his jealous brothers sell him into slavery.
But even then, God is gracious to Joseph and gives him success in everything he does.
Joseph has rough times. He is falsely accused of a crime and sent to prison.
Years pass.
Yet he later becomes second-in-command in Egypt, where he helps many people and eventually his own family survive a famine.
God is faithful to Joseph, who stays faithful to his Lord. Joseph forgives his brothers and even today serves as an example of forgiveness.
Our Lord could have said he was finished with with humanity a long time ago, but sent his only son.
And who is more faithful than Jesus, who died a brutal death on a cross for our sins so believers can spend eternity with him in heaven?
Sometimes, our past life experiences can make us skeptical. When we’re going through rough times, we may wonder where God is or if he will help us.
And sometimes, his help and our life circumstances look a lot different than what we pictured.
I’m sure Abraham never dreamed he’d be in such a mess.
Moses couldn’t have imagined he’d find himself in hot water — at least figuratively speaking — at the Red Sea.
And poor Joseph.
No kid grows up wanting to end up as a slave or in prison or in a famine.
Yet God redeemed all those situations. He brought good out of bad and strengthened people in the midst of fearful circumstances.
He is faithful.
I believe my mom prayed that Dad would be able to attend the box social and I can still see him with a big smile on his face after those boxes were auctioned.
He never got to be an auctioneer.
But for one night, he got to use that talent and fulfill his little girl’s dream.
And I’d like to think that our very faithful God was smiling, too.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.
