God takes us through life's seasons

Rick cites another verse I love.

It’s Romans 8:28: “All things work together for good for those who love God and are called according to his purpose.”

Not everything in life is good, but God can bring good out of bad situations, Rick says.

I will forever love an analogy Rick gave years ago about making a cake. You combine sugar, salt, flour, eggs and oil. Individually, most of these ingredients taste terrible.

So how can God take so many ingredients that taste bad and combine them into something that’s good?

I really believe that’s what God does with our lives. He takes the good and the bad and turns it into something very good.

Rick says God takes the sweet, sour, bitter and dry things in our lives and combines them to create a cake—and that cake is when our character becomes like Jesus.

I also love what Pastor Mark Batterson of National Community Church in Washington, D.C., says in his book, “Chase the Lion.”*