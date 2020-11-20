God takes us through life's seasons

It happened at church.
I was talking to my friend, Sharon Steinbach, during a women’s retreat.
At the time, I was a single mom. Life was tough and I’d been praying for things to change for a long time. I shared some of my heartache with Sharon that night.
Always kindly reassuring, Sharon said something I’ve never forgotten.
She told me that I was going through a season in my life.
And seasons change.
I wondered when that season would ever change.
But it did.
Life gradually improved in many ways. Some work situations got better. I was blessed by new friends who are still my pals today. I eventually met a wonderful man who became a great husband.
Was life perfect?
No. There were still challenges, but I gradually began to understand that Sharon was right.
We all go through seasons.
I was reminded of this when I heard a recent sermon by Rick Warren, pastor of Saddleback Church in California and author of “The Purpose Driven Life.”
Rick mentioned seasons in a sermon called, “When Your Plan Doesn’t Match God’s Plan.”
It’s part of a series he started in March titled, “A Faith that Works When Life Doesn’t.”
He launched the series in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, incorporating Scriptures from the practical book of James in the New Testament.
Rick begins with a question: “Have you noticed God often has different ideas about your life than you do?”
There are times when our plan doesn’t seem to match his — and we’re disappointed.
So Rick gives some principles of how we can recover from disappointment.
I’ve included some below and added my own thoughts:
Always choose faith over fear.
- Don’t panic. Pray. Don’t worry. Worship. Turn your thoughts to the greatness of God. “God’s commandment to not be afraid is the most repeated commandment in the Bible,” Rick says.
He mentions this wonderful verse: “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind. (2 Timothy 1:7)
Some Bible translations say “self-control” or “self-discipline” instead of “sound mind,” but when I think the point involves the sense of the strength and stability that the Holy Spirit can provide.
Always trust that God is in control.
- Strife-filled circumstances can look chaotic from a human viewpoint, but God has a bigger perspective.
This isn’t God’s first rodeo.
He’s brought humans through all sorts of tough situations and he’s not going to stop helping us now.
Be patient.
- This isn’t the end of the story. As Rick says, “God has been directing history for thousands of years.” And I’m always trusting for better chapters ahead.
Rick also points out that the book of James puts a premium on patience.
James encourages the early-day Christians by reminding them that Jesus will return for believers someday.
Then he uses an analogy I just love: “See how the farmer waits for the land to yield its valuable crop, patiently waiting for the autumn and spring rains.” James 5:7
Farmers wait patiently for different seasons, says Rick, who actually lives on a farm.
“God says there are different seasons in life and you can’t skip seasons,” Rick says. “You can’t go from summer to summer without winter. There are seasons in life. There are seasons in nations. You need to trust God’s timing.”
Rick cites another verse I love.
It’s Romans 8:28: “All things work together for good for those who love God and are called according to his purpose.”
Not everything in life is good, but God can bring good out of bad situations, Rick says.
I will forever love an analogy Rick gave years ago about making a cake. You combine sugar, salt, flour, eggs and oil. Individually, most of these ingredients taste terrible.
So how can God take so many ingredients that taste bad and combine them into something that’s good?
I really believe that’s what God does with our lives. He takes the good and the bad and turns it into something very good.
Rick says God takes the sweet, sour, bitter and dry things in our lives and combines them to create a cake—and that cake is when our character becomes like Jesus.
I also love what Pastor Mark Batterson of National Community Church in Washington, D.C., says in his book, “Chase the Lion.”*
“God is working his good, pleasing and perfect plan for your life in a thousand ways you aren’t even aware of,” Mark writes. “Everything in your past is preparation for something in your future. God wastes nothing! Even when you have a setback, God has already planned your comeback.
“The God who works all things together for good will leverage every experience, every skill, every mistake, every bit of knowledge you have acquired.”
Be empathic with everybody.
- I really like this, because I think we can get really inward focused when we’re going through a rough season. We’re trying so hard to stay afloat amid a sea of troubles that we may not see a fellow struggler nearby.
Rick offers great tips when listening to others who are hurting. They include:
- Use your ears more than your mouth.
- Don’t offer a defense or minimize their pain.
- Don’t say, “Yes, but….”
I remember how it felt like someone was slamming a door on my heart when I’d start to share a feeling and the other person would say “Don’t go there” or “You’ve got to be positive.” I’ve tried not to do that with other people in the years since then and I’m so thankful for people who listen so well to me today.
Look for things to be grateful for.
- Rick cites the verse: “Give thanks in all circumstances for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” 1 Thessalonians 5:18.
Rick points out that we don’t have to give thanks “for” all things, but “in” all things.
We don’t have to be thankful for sin, abuse and chaos.
But what can we be grateful for? Rick has some ideas:
- “Be thankful you live in a country that transfers power through ballots not bullets.”
- “Be grateful for all the grace God has shown you and for the good plan he has for your life.”
- “Be grateful that Jesus died for you and there’s a home for you in heaven.”
Lately, I find myself getting up in the morning and thanking God for who he is.
He is our creator, all-powerful and all-sustaining. He is our provider and healer.
And he is our peace.
I thank him for all the ways he helped me the day before.
I’m grateful as I think of the many things he’s done for me—just in the previous 24 hours of each day.
Years ago, a friend would call me in the evening and ask me to say one good thing that had happened that day.
The first time, I couldn’t think of anything.
But in subsequent calls, I could think of several.
I’ve since asked God to open my eyes to see his work in my life and the good things around me.
I’m so thankful for mentors and friends like Sharon, who’ve listened to my heartache and brought me hope.
And who’ve taught me that we all go through seasons.
* “Chase the Lion—If Your Dream Doesn’t Scare You, It’s Too Small” by Mark Batterson, Copyright 2016 Penguin Random House, LLC.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!