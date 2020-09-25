God wants us to help other folks

“Stand firm in your faith. Stay brave, be strong, and do everything in love.” 1 Corinthians 16: 13-14.
I don’t remember what I was doing, but I heard Zach’s cry.
Our young family was living in a duplex and I looked out the window to see Zach and one of our neighbors standing next to our car.
I hurried out.
Then just a little boy, Zach had accidentally shut his finger in the car door. Our neighbor helped him get it out. I thanked our neighbor for helping Zach and frantically called a nurse, who asked if I saw any bone showing.
“I see something that looks dark red,” I said.
“Bone is white,” she reminded me.
Good point.
In the end, she figured Zach’s finger would be all right.
I haven’t thought about this for a long time.
But I was reminded of Zach’s mishap while listening to a sermon by Saddleback Church senior pastor Rick Warren.
Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rick has been delivering a series of sermons called, “A Faith that Works When Life Doesn’t.”
He’s taking his listeners through the New Testament book of James, written during a time of great persecution in the early church.
The book is jam-packed full of wisdom and practical advice.
Based on this book, Rick has given sermons about faith that helps us stay calm in a crisis, counters bad habits, de-escalates conflicts and patiently handles delays.
One of Rick’s sermons is called “Real Faith Versus Fake Faith.”
In this sermon, Rich mentions products like fake nails, hair and watches.
Cheap imitations can work fine in certain situations.
But we need real — not fake — faith.
James describes the difference.
He gives examples of what real faith is not.
Then he gives two examples of real faith.
James begins with: “Dear brothers and sisters, what’s the use of saying you have faith if you don’t prove it by your actions?”
“Real faith is more than just words I say,” Rick points out.
Some people know the right Christian phrases, but their lifestyle doesn’t match their words.
“Real faith is more than just an emotion I feel,” Rick says.
We can be emotionally moved, but not have real faith.
James gives an example:
“Suppose you see a brother or sister who has no food or clothing, and you say, ‘Good-bye and have a good day; stay warm and eat well’ — but then you don’t give that person any food or clothing. What good does that do?”
“So you see, faith by itself isn’t enough. Unless it produces good deeds, it is dead and useless.”
Rick provides a modern-day example.
Maybe you see someone who’s out of work. You tell him to hang in there and not worry. Or you say you’ll pray for her.
What they need is food.
“It’s not faith unless you actually do something about it,” Rick says.
Then Rick gives an example that hits home with me.
“If I shut my finger in the car door and I can’t get it out, I don’t need your sympathy. I need your assistance. I need you to help me get my finger out of the door,” Rick says. “…Real faith is practical. It gets involved with peoples’ needs.”
I can still picture our neighbor standing with Zach after she helped him free his finger from the door.
What if instead of helping him she’d said, “Oh, I’m so sorry to see you’re in pain”? “I sure hope your day goes better” and then went back inside her house?
Naturally, there are times when we must pray and ask for Godly wisdom if we’re continuing to get people out of messes to the point where we’re enabling an addiction or bad lifestyle.
That’s different than not helping someone because we don’t want to spend the money or time we have.
Thousands of Saddleback members are distributing food and supplies to people in need every week.
In Fremont, I see evidence of help being provided through agencies like Care Corps’ LifeHouse.
And there is need.
Julie Sleister of LifeHouse says the numbers of households accessing the food pantry have about doubled. Numbers of those needing rent and utility assistance in the community have more than tripled.
Sounds like a car-door situation.
“…I can’t see your real faith if you don’t do any real deeds to show me!’ In contrast, I can show you my faith by the good things I do!” James says.
How do you know if people have real faith?
Real faith produces a changed life.
It doesn’t happen overnight, but over time.
“Real faith is something I do,” Rick says. “Faith is active. It’s not passive. Faith is a commitment. Faith is a choice. Faith is an action. … Faith shows up in my lifestyle.”
James gives two examples of real, faith-filled folk.
One was Abraham, a rich businessman, who lived in a pagan, idol-worshiping country.
God called Abraham to leave his country and go where the Lord would show him to go.
So without a map or itinerary, Abraham went.
That had to take faith, especially since Abraham was 75 years old when he set out with his wife, Sarah, and all their stuff.
God also told Abraham that his descendants would be as many as the stars in the sky.
It had to take faith to believe that, especially since Abraham and Sarah hadn’t been able to have children and were past childbearing age.
Yet Abraham believed what God said. And when Abraham was 100 years old and Sarah was 90, she gave birth to their son Isaac.
James doesn’t go into detail, but Abraham spent his life doing what God told him to do.
Abraham would be called the friend of God and become an ancestor of Jesus.
James also mentions a prostitute named Rahab, who centuries later demonstrated her faith by protecting two men sent by the Israelite leader Joshua to Jericho.
Rahab risked her life to help those guys and, as a result, she became an ancestor of Jesus, too.
Abraham and Rahab showed their faith by what they did. Their actions reflected their beliefs.
Rick points out that we don’t work our way to heaven by doing good deeds.
As the Apostle Paul says: “For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God.”
This is how I understand it:
Because God is gracious and merciful — and doesn’t want anyone to perish — he saves us from our sins and spending eternity in hell when we put our faith in him.
We don’t earn this. It’s a gift.
Rick calls this the “root” of our faith. I love that because roots have a chance to grow and so does our faith.
By contrast, the actions we take because of our faith, like providing food for those in need, are what Rick calls “fruit.”
“They show you’re a Christian, they don’t make you a Christian,” Rick says.
The Lord saves us and then has good works for us to do.
“God has planned your life to make a difference,” Rick says.
How do we start?
I was 16 years old when someone told me that if I believed Jesus died on the cross, repented of my sins and asked Christ to come into my heart and be my Savior that I could go to heaven. I prayed that prayer.
It was life-changing.
I later fell away, but the Lord brought me back.
I’m far from perfect, but the roots of my faith continue to grow and I pray the Lord will produce good fruit from my life.
God can really stretch us in that area and pulling someone from a car-door situation can be challenging.
But may we truly answer those cries for help.
And if you can get a little frantic like me, just remember that bone is white.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.
