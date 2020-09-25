God wants us to help other folks

James gives an example:

“Suppose you see a brother or sister who has no food or clothing, and you say, ‘Good-bye and have a good day; stay warm and eat well’ — but then you don’t give that person any food or clothing. What good does that do?”

“So you see, faith by itself isn’t enough. Unless it produces good deeds, it is dead and useless.”

Rick provides a modern-day example.

Maybe you see someone who’s out of work. You tell him to hang in there and not worry. Or you say you’ll pray for her.

What they need is food.

“It’s not faith unless you actually do something about it,” Rick says.

Then Rick gives an example that hits home with me.

“If I shut my finger in the car door and I can’t get it out, I don’t need your sympathy. I need your assistance. I need you to help me get my finger out of the door,” Rick says. “…Real faith is practical. It gets involved with peoples’ needs.”

I can still picture our neighbor standing with Zach after she helped him free his finger from the door.