Good can come even from unexpected circumstances

You don’t have to be Albert Einstein to figure out this equation:

Life doesn’t always turn out like you’d expect.

When I was young, I wanted to be a foreign war correspondent. I’d marry another writer and we’d live in a high-rise apartment in a big city before settling in some suburb where all the houses look the same.

That didn’t happen.

Not to compare myself with Moses, but life probably didn’t turn out like he expected either.

A Hebrew rescued by the daughter of an Egyptian Pharaoh, Moses wanted to free his people from slavery.

But after killing an Egyptian, Moses ran for his life and spent 40 years in the desert before God used him to lead the Israelites out of Egypt. Due to his people’s unbelief, they’d wander in the desert for 40 years before entering their Promised Land.

Moses wanted to enter the land with his people, too.

That didn’t happen.

Toward the end of that 40 years, Moses and the people were in the desert of Zin. There was no water and the people were angry. Moses sought the Lord who told him to gather the people and speak to a rock and water would come forth.