Good can come even from unexpected circumstances

You don’t have to be Albert Einstein to figure out this equation:
Life doesn’t always turn out like you’d expect.
When I was young, I wanted to be a foreign war correspondent. I’d marry another writer and we’d live in a high-rise apartment in a big city before settling in some suburb where all the houses look the same.
That didn’t happen.
Not to compare myself with Moses, but life probably didn’t turn out like he expected either.
A Hebrew rescued by the daughter of an Egyptian Pharaoh, Moses wanted to free his people from slavery.
But after killing an Egyptian, Moses ran for his life and spent 40 years in the desert before God used him to lead the Israelites out of Egypt. Due to his people’s unbelief, they’d wander in the desert for 40 years before entering their Promised Land.
Moses wanted to enter the land with his people, too.
That didn’t happen.
Toward the end of that 40 years, Moses and the people were in the desert of Zin. There was no water and the people were angry. Moses sought the Lord who told him to gather the people and speak to a rock and water would come forth.
Moses sounds like he was mad at the people, who had a history of complaining.
With his staff in hand, Moses and his brother, Aaron, gathered the people.
Then Moses said, “Listen, you rebels, must we bring you water out of this rock?”
Moses hit the rock twice with his staff and water came out.
You’d think everybody would be happy, right?
Not quite.
God immediately told Moses and Aaron that because they failed to trust him, they wouldn’t be leading the Israelites into the Promised Land.
Sound harsh?
Well, Moses didn’t follow God’s direct — and specific — orders only to speak to the rock.
Earlier in the journey, God had directed Moses to hit a rock with his staff to get water.
But these orders were different.
Some people also believe it sounded like Moses and Aaron were taking credit for the miracle when Moses said, “Must we bring you water…?”
At any rate, leaders must set an example and not be ruled by their tempers. Their mistakes can affect lots of people.
It must have been heart-wrenching for Moses not to set foot in a place he’d dreamed about for four decades.
Yet before Moses’ death, God took him up to Mount Nebo and showed him the Promised Land. Moses was 120 years old when he died in Moab, where God buried him.
No one ever knew where his grave was.
Ever feel sorry because Moses didn’t get to enter the Promised Land?
Lisa Harper did.
And she talks about it in her great video Bible study, “The Gospel of Mark—The Jesus We’re Aching For.”
In the same study, Lisa mentions a New Testament story.
The cool story is found in the ninth chapter of the book of Mark.
At this point in Bible history, Jesus takes three disciples — Peter, James and John — up to a high mountain.
He becomes transfigured before them.
His clothes are radiant and intensely white. Moses and the prophet Elijah appear and are talking to Jesus.
The disciples are terrified.
Then a cloud overshadows them.
And a voice comes out of the cloud saying, “This is my beloved Son, listen to him.”
Suddenly, the disciples no longer see anyone but Jesus.
They head back down the mountain.
Lisa said it bugged her for years, because Moses didn’t make it into the Promised Land.
It didn’t seem fair.
Then she was studying the Mount of Transfiguration and realized it took place in the middle of the Promised Land — at one of the most scenic points.
So Moses made it into the Promised Land — not in his earthly body or with a lot of sweaty, ungrateful Israelites — but on a high mountain next to a glorified Jesus.
Wow.
Next, Lisa mentions the much-loved Bible verse, Romans 8:28, which says: “All things work together for good to those who love God and are called according to his purpose.”
Please note: It doesn’t say everything will be good.
We’ll face tough times as indicated in a parable Jesus told about two builders:
The wise man built his house on a rock. The rains came, the streams rose and the winds blew and beat against that house, but it didn’t fall because its foundation was on a rock.
But the foolish man built his house on sand. The rains came, streams rose, winds beat against that house, which fell with a big crash.
Take note of what pastor and author Robert Morris* points out:
The storm came to both houses.
Let that sink in.
The storm came to the wise man — who listened and acted on God’s word — and the foolish one, who didn’t and was disobedient.
I’ve thought about that a lot.
Storms have been part of a fallen world, beset by sin ever since Adam and Eve munched on that forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden. We face mistakes, mishaps and misery.
Yet the Bible says God will work everything together for good to those who love him.
God can do amazing things amid our messes and missteps. He can bring good out of even awful situations — that may or may not have been our fault — and bring blessings.
He can give us hope for the future.
And as Ephesians 3:20 says, he can do exceedingly, abundantly more than all we can ask or imagine.
Moses faced lots of hardship and heartache.
Yet he carried tablets with the 10 Commandments in his arms.
Moses and the Israelites ate manna, called the bread of angels, from heaven.
And God spoke to Moses face to face, as one speaks to a friend, in the Tent of Meeting. (Exodus 33:11).
I never became a war correspondent, but I’ve had the privilege of interviewing veterans 50 and 60 and more than 70 years after their wartime experiences — which probably was better since I have no sense of direction and could have gotten really lost overseas.
Could you see me heading to the Middle East and ending up in China? Wouldn’t that have been something to explain to an editor?
I don’t think living in a high-rise apartment compares to being able to talk with neighbors over a backyard fence and houses that all look the same seem kind of boring to me now.
And I didn’t marry another writer. I married a man who could fix cars and toilets and make some of the best cheesecake and barbecued brisket you ever ate. Chuck loved his family and adored the short time he got to be a grandpa.
I thought God took Chuck to heaven too soon, but the firm foundation Jesus spent years helping me build sustained me through one of the roughest storms of my life.
Life didn’t turn out like I expected, but in many ways, it’s been so much better.
With more chapters ahead in my life, I know there will be storms.
But there’s always the potential for some mountaintop experiences, too.
* “From Dream to Destiny—The Ten Tests You Must Go Through to Fulfill God’s Purpose for Your Life.” Robert Morris, copyright 2005 Regal Books.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.