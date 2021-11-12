'Healing the Brokenhearted' is Nebraska Christian Women’s Conference theme

BJ Pons will bring a message of hope to the 11th Annual Nebraska Christian Women’s Conference on Saturday.

Women are invited to the free event at Nielsen Community Center, 200 Anna Stalp Ave., West Point.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. The conference starts at 9 a.m., and continues until noon with lunch following. A freewill donation will be accepted.

This year’s theme is “Healing the Brokenhearted.”

During the event, Pons will share her testimony of how God brought her through a life of various abuses.

Attendees will learn how she made it “through pain to victory.”

Pons believes God’s grace can bring people back from the very brink of despair and give them hope of a fulfilled life in Christ Jesus.

“When the day is all said and done, I pray that the women of this conference will leave knowing — without a shadow of a doubt — that your past does not define who you are,” Pons said. “In God’s kingdom we are defined by who he says you are. There is forgiveness and hope at the foot of the cross.”

Free daycare will be provided for children ages 0 to 4.

Children from ages 5 to 11 can take part in “Kidventures,” designed to provide faith-filled fun and activities for the older kids.

Attendees are asked to register for free by leaving their name, address and phone number by text or voicemail to 402-922-1665 or by e-mail — nebraskachristianwomen@gmail.com. Those attending are asked to please include names and ages of any children they plan to bring.

Sara Trimble, whose husband Aaron is pastor of West Point Family Worship Center, began coordinating the annual conference years ago.

“Our goal is that people have a relationship with Jesus and have relationships with other Christian women,” Trimble said. “I’ve been blessed each year and I know many other women have been also.”

Trimble encourages area women to attend.

“So many people say they look forward to this event every year,” Trimble said. “It’s a blessing and encouragement for many ladies in this area.”

In the past, an average of 130 women have attended the event. Women have come from Grand Island, Kearney, Fremont, Omaha, Lincoln, Norfolk and Sioux City and Council Bluffs, Iowa.

“When word gets out, they’re willing to travel to something like this in a small town,” she said. “We have women traveling from Lincoln, Nebraska, and even St. Louis, Missouri, to come (Saturday) and spend a morning worshiping Jesus and hearing what good things he has done.”

The Zellmer Family of Council Bluffs, Iowa, will provide music.

Trimble believes the event can provide a refreshing break.

“As women, we’re all busy. It doesn’t matter what age you are,” Trimble said. “Life is busy and I think it’s important to focus on what life is all about — and it’s all about Jesus and our relationship with him. This is a perfect opportunity to break away from the busyness and take the time and recharge and refocus.”

Trimble sees the benefit of women ministering to each other.

“We understand one another,” she said. “There’s so much we can identify with in one another. It’s a great blessing to be able to do that locally.”

Trimble believes women will benefit from Pons’ talk.

“BJ has a powerful testimony that I believe will relate to so many women as so many woman have experienced brokenness,” Trimble said. “Jesus is still the healer. He still heals the broken-hearted. He still sets people free. He still changes lives and I believe all of that can take place at this conference.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.