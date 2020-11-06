Helping kids one box at a time

Amid recent elections and COVID-19, area residents may not be thinking about Operation Christmas Child.

But a longtime local coordinator believes it’s imperative that people take part in an endeavor that sends gift-filled shoeboxes to children in need.

“We (OCC) needs boxes this year more than ever with COVID and we are doing everything we can do to make it safe,” said Charlotte Young, drop-off site coordinator for OCC at First Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Things will be done differently this year when people bring their boxes during the week of Nov. 16-23.

A curbside drop off will take place.

“During the drop off, we will have volunteers unload their vehicle and even offer a touchless way to give us their information,” Young said. “Operation Christmas Child is taking care of us by sending us protection with gloves, masks and sanitizer.”

Drop-off hours remain the same.

Boxes will be accepted from 5-7 p.m. that Monday-Friday and noon to 3 p.m. that Saturday and Sunday.

Hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 23.