Helping kids one box at a time

Amid recent elections and COVID-19, area residents may not be thinking about Operation Christmas Child.
But a longtime local coordinator believes it’s imperative that people take part in an endeavor that sends gift-filled shoeboxes to children in need.
“We (OCC) needs boxes this year more than ever with COVID and we are doing everything we can do to make it safe,” said Charlotte Young, drop-off site coordinator for OCC at First Lutheran Church in Fremont.
Things will be done differently this year when people bring their boxes during the week of Nov. 16-23.
A curbside drop off will take place.
“During the drop off, we will have volunteers unload their vehicle and even offer a touchless way to give us their information,” Young said. “Operation Christmas Child is taking care of us by sending us protection with gloves, masks and sanitizer.”
Drop-off hours remain the same.
Boxes will be accepted from 5-7 p.m. that Monday-Friday and noon to 3 p.m. that Saturday and Sunday.
Hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 23.
“We need to have all the boxes packed into cartons, loaded and on to their next stop in Omaha before 6 p.m.,” Young said. “We look forward to still seeing all the faces of the faithful packers and letting them know how important these boxes are always, but especially this year.”
Young said OCC has a God-sized goal of 11 million shoeboxes this year.
“COVID hasn’t stopped the need to show these kids they are not forgotten, because COVID is around them, too,” Young said.
Each year, the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child collects shoebox gifts filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items and delivers them to children in need around the world to demonstrate God’s love.
For many of these children, the gift-filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received.
“The items in the box make them happy and give them hope,” Young said. “We really believe God finds the right child for every box.”
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child, the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind, has collected and delivered more than 178 million shoebox gifts to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
More than 10.5 million shoebox gifts were collected worldwide in 2019, with more than 8.9 million collected in the U.S.
“I have personally been involved and volunteering for over 20 years. Our church First Lutheran Church has been a drop off site since 2006,” Young said. “We collect boxes from individuals, churches and groups. We then pack them in cartons to send on to the processing centers.”
At the processing centers, volunteers look through the boxes to make sure there is nothing that will delay getting these boxes to the children.
Back in Fremont, box packers can use a regular-size shoebox they already have or they can stop by First Lutheran Church whenever the church is open and get some boxes.
Young encourages those wanting boxes to call the church at 402-721-2959 and let staffers know they’re coming.
Before packing a box, would-be donors decide if they want their box to be for a boy or girl and which age.
Categories are: ages 2-4; 5-9; or 10-14. They mark that category on the box with labels from a brochure or downloaded from the Samaritan’s Purse website.
Support Local Journalism
Donors can fill the boxes with school and hygiene supplies and toys.
Shoebox packers select a medium to large “wow” item such as a soccer ball with pump or stuffed animal, then fill with other fun toys, hygiene items, and school supplies.
Donors are asked to contribute $9 per box. Funds are used for many things including: shipping to more than 100 countries, teacher training and books the children receive.
A $9 check can be enclosed in the box or donors may follow their box by paying online at https:/www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child
The $9 helps pay for shipping and the gift booklet that tells children about Jesus. It’s also used to help train teachers. After children get their box, they have the opportunity to take a discipleship program called, “The Greatest Journey.” When they complete the program, they get a Bible in their own language.
Young said there is also an online link that is encouraged for use by people who aren’t comfortable coming in person or who are unable to go shopping. The link will give them a chance to pick items to pack in their virtual box.
This information can be found at: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/buildonline/.
Young encourages people to pack a shoebox.
“These boxes are Gospel opportunities,” Young said.
Throughout the years, adults who received boxes as children have talked about the life-changing benefits of the program.
Lejla Allison, who grew up in war-torn Bosnia, said she hated going to school with torn sneakers her dad had tried to wire shut.
Cold air and moisture leaked through the shoes, hurting her feet.
Weary of being hungry, cold and poor, Allison set out for school one day thinking she might not come home.
“I simply felt like life had no meaning anymore,” she said.
When she approached the school, Allison learned that children were being given shoeboxes.
Allison figured she had nothing to put inside a shoebox, but went inside and waited.
A man handed her a decorated shoebox, which she could tell had something inside. She opened the box.
And inside were a new pair of white sneakers.
“I realized that at that same moment, somebody, somewhere cared enough. They didn’t know anything about me. They cared to pack those shoeboxes,” she said.
When Allison asked about the box, the man told her about Jesus, who came to this world to die to show his love for her. She accepted Jesus as her Savior and Lord.
“I can’t thank him enough for finding me all the way in Bosnia and showing me his love,” said Allison, who now lives in the United States.
Today, her children pack shoeboxes.
In a video, Allison tearfully expressed gratitude to those who pack shoeboxes.
Thank you for sending my shoebox,” Allison said. “Thank you for introducing me to Jesus. Thank you because I’m going to heaven … Please continue to do what you do. You’re changing lives forever.”
More information about OCC is available by contacting Young at dovescove16@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!