Hooper church offers 3 optons

The back of the church sanctuary opens into the fellowship hall.

So attendees could choose to put their chairs in the fellowship hall for the service. They’ll be able to see and hear the service via screens in the sanctuary.

Those who arrive at the church a little later may not get a seat in the sanctuary, but instead may sit in the fellowship hall or in their vehicles in the parking lot.

“I think the options are good, because we sent out a survey awhile back to our whole congregation about how they felt, where they felt comfortable and what they wanted to do,” Smith said. “So we thought this gave everybody a chance to worship and still feel a part of it but not go outside of their comfort zone.”

The Redeemer Council has conducted extensive research to prepare the sanctuary for individuals to return, said church member Tami Clausen, adding that Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines will be followed.

The church also has a new pastor, Casey Lieneman, who grew up on a farm outside of Beatrice. He most recently served a church in West Virginia. Lieneman and his wife have two young sons.

Other area churches have conducted services broadcast into their parking lots where congregants can listen via their radios. The option is designed to allow attendees to gather and participate safely in a worship service.

