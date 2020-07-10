Hooper church offers 3 optons

It will be a three-option Sunday for worshipers at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper.
This weekend, parishioners will be able to pick the place that best suits them to attend the 9 a.m. service. The adjusted locations are the church’s response to providing services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
On May 17, the church began offering services in its parking lot. Congregants sit in their vehicles and listen to the service on their radios tuned to FM95.9.
Masked people at the parking lot entrance provide participants with bulletins and Communion kits. The kits include a small, disposable, plastic cup with a lid for the Communion wine along with a wafer, all inside a little plastic bag.
If the pastor seeks a response during the service, attendees can honk their car horns.
Last Sunday, if parishioners were comfortable with the option, they could sit outside the church in a lawn chair.
“So we had some people in the lawn chairs and some people still in their cars if that’s what they felt comfortable with,” said Shari Smith, church secretary.
On July 12, the service will still be broadcast outside, but attendees will be able to sit in the sanctuary or fellowship hall as well.
Some pews will be roped off and there will be fewer seats in the sanctuary, but there will be some for attendees who are comfortable sitting there.
The back of the church sanctuary opens into the fellowship hall.
So attendees could choose to put their chairs in the fellowship hall for the service. They’ll be able to see and hear the service via screens in the sanctuary.
Those who arrive at the church a little later may not get a seat in the sanctuary, but instead may sit in the fellowship hall or in their vehicles in the parking lot.
“I think the options are good, because we sent out a survey awhile back to our whole congregation about how they felt, where they felt comfortable and what they wanted to do,” Smith said. “So we thought this gave everybody a chance to worship and still feel a part of it but not go outside of their comfort zone.”
The Redeemer Council has conducted extensive research to prepare the sanctuary for individuals to return, said church member Tami Clausen, adding that Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines will be followed.
The church also has a new pastor, Casey Lieneman, who grew up on a farm outside of Beatrice. He most recently served a church in West Virginia. Lieneman and his wife have two young sons.
Other area churches have conducted services broadcast into their parking lots where congregants can listen via their radios. The option is designed to allow attendees to gather and participate safely in a worship service.
