The Hope Center for Kids on 23rd Street won’t reopen.
But the situation isn’t hopeless.
Those involved with the kid-helping nonprofit are determining their options.
Since 2014, The Hope Center-Fremont has served local youth. Before it closed last fall, the faith-based nonprofit was serving about 55 students each weekday during the school year.
Students could come by bus to the center after school to receive homework help and have free time in a supervised place designed to be safe and encouraging. During night classes, students could learn life and social skills, financial literacy and skills that could help them get and keep jobs. Guest speakers spoke about potential careers.
When the program ended its fall 2019 semester, team members told schools and parents of participants that the programming potentially could be moving at the start of 2020.
But late last week, the board of directors for the Omaha-based organization announced that the Fremont site would not reopen.
The announcement came after a feasibility study determined that a combination of current staffing, funding and facility challenges made continued operations unviable in the Fremont community.
A letter has been sent to families – informing them of other after-school options, said Paul Lanphier, executive director.
The Hope Center has been leasing the building at 555 W. 23rd St. Lanphier said the building’s owner plans to re-purpose it. The Hope Center is looking for buyers for two school buses.
“It’s our sincere hope that in time, we can return to serving Fremont,” Lanphier said. “With that in mind, I will remain in contact with local stakeholders and we will continue to explore possibilities for a sustainable model.”
The late Rev. Ty Schenzel, a former Fremonter, and his wife, Terri, launched The Hope Center for Kids in North Omaha in 1998.
In May 2014, The Hope-Fremont opened in conjunction with the Summer Lunch Program implemented at The Presbyterian Church of Fremont.
After the lunch program ended for the season, The Hope afterschool program moved into the Fremont Nazarene Church with a full-time and two part-time workers.
“With being the only provider of after-school programs at that time, we saw a large need and so we expanded our space,” Lanphier said.
In May 2015, it relocated in the former Whitmer Welding building on West 23rd Street, across from the Dollar General store.
The Schenzels attended a grand opening for the facility that May and continued to provide direction until their deaths in a car accident in August 2015.
You have free articles remaining.
Other after-school opportunities emerged in Fremont.
Lanphier said Fremont Public Schools received 21st Century federal funding for after-school programming. The Fremont Family YMCA would become an after-school provider in the middle and grade schools.
The Hope Center-Fremont is privately funded.
“When we switched to the new facility, we added staff,” Lanphier noted.
The staff increased to about nine. Of those, at least four were full-time staffers.
But there was little increase in funding.
While Fremont’s site has had an advisory team since its inception, a task force was developed in 2019 to examine its future.
“We met with several leaders and what it came down to was – having our own stand-alone facility wasn’t financially sustainable at this time,” Lanphier said. “So we looked at partnering with several organizations and ultimately decided in this season we’re going to refer our kids to different programs throughout the city.”
Lanphier said plans are to continue meeting with the center’s board and community partners in deciding what Hope Center programming will look like in satellite areas.
In a letter to parents, The Hope Center expressed thanks to those involved with the program and recommended they have their students join the 21st century program offered by Fremont Public Schools or the afterschool program at the YMCA.
The middle school contact is Elle Kumm at elle.kumm@fpsmail.org and the Johnson Crossing Academic Center contact is Elizabeth Smith at elizabeth.smith@fpsmail.org. The YMCA Before & After School Care Director is Kylie Brown at kylieh@fremontfamilyymca.org or 402-721-6952.
Because the afterschool programs serve middle school students, the center encourages high school students to become involved in a local church group.
“We’re so proud of the work the Hope staff did in Fremont,” said Lisa Strutzel, Hope Center board president in a prepared statement. “You always wish that good things could go forever, but with the current challenges we’re just not able to continue providing the level of service that our Fremont families deserve.”
Lanphier commended the community.
“Fremont is an amazing community with many strong organizations,” he said. “We look forward to collaborating with these organizations and offering any help we can with the transitions.
“This was an incredibly tough decision, with a lot of emotion and tears. We are beyond thankful for every single person who has helped positively impact the lives of youth in Fremont. We’ve worked alongside so many outstanding community members, including many of our board members who are from Fremont, and we are grateful for these friendships. We know that the Lord has his hand on Fremont, and we look forward to seeing everything that will come.”