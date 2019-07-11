Sister Cynthia Anne Hruby, daughter of Tillie (Dostal) and Dominic D. Hruby, will celebrate 50 years of religious profession Aug. 4. Her Butler County family moved from Linwood to Clarkson where she began her education in a country school then continued as a boarder at St. Wenceslaus in Dodge.
She transferred to Sts. Peter and Paul and later to St. John Nepomucene in Howells. She completed her Catholic elementary education as one of the first graduates from Bishop Neumann School in Clarkson. Secondary education at Notre Dame Academy in Omaha included three years in the Aspirant Program, the first step in the formation provided to young women interested in joining the sisters. She continued in their program during college and made first profession of vows in August 1969.
Hruby earned a Bachelor of Science in Education and Natural Sciences from the University of Nebraska-Omaha in 1972 and a Masters in Christian Spirituality from Creighton University in 1982. As ministry options developed, she earned several certificates, including the Youth Ministry and the Advanced Studies in Youth Ministry Certificates from the Center for Ministry Development in Connecticut, the Family Ministry Certificate from the Omaha Archdiocese, and the USCCB Campus Ministry Certificate. In 2006 she completed a Master of Science in Education/Counseling-Student Affairs Practice from Wayne State College in Wayne
Sister’s ministry included teaching, grief ministry, and college campus ministry.