'I don't think there was a dry eye in the house,' DCSO swears in Jace Knoell as honorary deputy

"We are searching high and low for any and all available Neuroblastoma relapse treatment options and are not having any luck with no kidney function," the post read.

Jace and the sheriff's office have seen their relationship grow stronger during recent months. The Monday ceremony was organized by Sergeant Dustin Weitzel, whose children also attend Archbishop Bergan.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It's amazing to see how happy he was," Frank said.

In November, DCSO took the money it raised from it's No Shave November fundraising and donated it to Jace and the Knoell family.

"We wanted him to get something fun," Frank said.

On top of the donation, sheriff's deputies also gave Jace various patches from the office, which were quickly sewn onto his backpack.

"We felt a really strong connection to him and kept in touch with the family throughout the year," Frank said.

This weekend, the sheriff's office hosted a golf tournament to raise money for the Royal Family KIDS Camp and the Knoell family.