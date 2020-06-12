It just takes one cool guy

Tax collectors were scorned in Christ’s day, because they worked for the brutal Roman government. They collected taxes for the Romans, then made a living for themselves by collecting even more money from their countrymen.

People despised the greedy tax collectors, who probably also were seen as traitors because of their collaboration with the Romans.

Needless to say, Zacchaeus wouldn’t be voted in as the homecoming king.

And yet, he’d have a real-life homecoming that would be recorded for all time.

Would Zacchaeus suddenly become popular, because he was singled out by the cool guy?

Nope.

But Zacchaeus would do something to gladden the heart of our real homecoming king — Jesus.

After he hears people grumbling, Zacchaeus promises to give half of his goods to the poor.

“And if I have defrauded anyone of anything, I will restore it fourfold,” he says.

Jesus is obviously pleased.

“Today salvation has come to this house, since he also is a son of Abraham,” Jesus says.

Abraham was an ancestor of the Israelites and Christ.