It just takes one cool guy

“…For the LORD sees not as man sees: man looks on the outward appearance, but the LORD looks on the heart.” 1 Samuel 6:7.
All it takes is one cool guy.
And never is that more obvious than in a movie called “Never Been Kissed.”
Drew Barrymore stars as Josie in the 1999 film about a newspaper copy editor who goes undercover to write a story about life in high school.
The 25-year-old woman has bad memories of her own high school days when she was ridiculed as a nerdy girl. Years later, she’s still insecure, but dives into this new assignment.
It doesn’t go well, so she turns to her brother, Rob, for help.
Unlike his sister, Rob hasn’t made a career for himself.
But he sure was popular in high school, where he was a baseball star.
So he enrolls in the school where Josie is trying to establish connections.
“All you need is for one person to think you’re cool, and you’re in,” he tells Josie.
Rob becomes an instant high school hit after he wins a disgusting cole slaw-eating contest.
He then starts telling other students how cool Josie really is and, under his influence, they start to accept her.
I haven’t seen this movie in years, but I’ve always remembered how one so-called cool guy could influence others in a high school setting.
Popular kids can wield a lot of power.
And it doesn’t stop at high school.
People never really outgrow at least some sense of peer pressure.
Don’t believe me?
Then watch how adults hesitate to become associated with the new co-worker who seems a little bit different.
Or how quiet people can get when a dominant person expresses certain opinions.
As someone who got picked on pretty much all the way through school, I know the toll peer pressure can take.
And I’ve known, as an adult, what it’s like to be at the bottom of a pecking order.
Maybe that’s why I appreciate how Jesus reached out to those who were marginalized.
Religious leaders ridiculed Christ for associating with tax collectors and prostitutes.
But that didn’t stop Jesus from reaching out to the lost, the hurting and, yes, the unpopular.
Christ wasn’t a baseball player, but he went to bat for lepers, a woman caught in the act of adultery and other folks who suffered from a wide range of maladies.
Jesus was an advocate for the underdog, even someone who might be rich financially, but poor when it came to friendship.
An example can be found in the Bible story about a tax collector named Zacchaeus.
We find the account in the book of Luke, chapter 19.
The situation begins as Jesus is passing through a city called Jericho.
Zacchaeus, a rich tax collector, lives here. He wants to sees Jesus, but because he’s a small man and there’s a big crowd, he runs ahead of the group and climbs a sycamore tree to see Christ.
From what I’ve read, sycamore trees can grow to be pretty large and this one seems to provide Zacchaeus with a good view.
Zacchaeus could have gone unnoticed.
Yet when Jesus reaches the tree, he looks up.
“Zacchaeus hurry and come down, for I must stay at your house today,” Jesus says.
Zacchaeus hurries down from the tree and receives Christ joyfully.
Folks in the crowd aren’t so joyful.
They don’t appreciate Christ’s choice of a host.
“He has gone to be the guest of a man who’s a sinner,” they grumble.
Tax collectors were scorned in Christ’s day, because they worked for the brutal Roman government. They collected taxes for the Romans, then made a living for themselves by collecting even more money from their countrymen.
People despised the greedy tax collectors, who probably also were seen as traitors because of their collaboration with the Romans.
Needless to say, Zacchaeus wouldn’t be voted in as the homecoming king.
And yet, he’d have a real-life homecoming that would be recorded for all time.
Would Zacchaeus suddenly become popular, because he was singled out by the cool guy?
Nope.
But Zacchaeus would do something to gladden the heart of our real homecoming king — Jesus.
After he hears people grumbling, Zacchaeus promises to give half of his goods to the poor.
“And if I have defrauded anyone of anything, I will restore it fourfold,” he says.
Jesus is obviously pleased.
“Today salvation has come to this house, since he also is a son of Abraham,” Jesus says.
Abraham was an ancestor of the Israelites and Christ.
Jesus lets the crowd know that not only had Zacchaeus been saved — he’s been part of the family all along.
Then Christ reminds the crowd of his mission: “For the Son of Man came to seek and to save the lost.”
Jesus came to earth to save souls, not win a popularity contest.
And I think Jesus knew better than anyone else how quickly popularity can fade.
Crowd members waved palm branches and shouted “Hosanna” when he rode into Jerusalem on a donkey.
Yet that same week, a crowd cried out for Christ’s crucifixion.
Jesus would be beaten, mocked and whipped. He’d die on a cross to pay for the sins of the world so believers can spend eternity in a place where unpopularity and pecking orders don’t exist.
Honestly, I don’t think Zacchaeus wasn’t out to win fans and accolades when he offered to repay what he’d taken from others.
He just wanted to please Christ.
It’s a great goal.
In the past, I’ve tried to stick up for underdogs, but can recall times when I wish I’d done a better job.
At the same time, I think about the “cool kids” who I believe have influenced others in my favor.
A couple of those folks, Brent and Dee Wasenius, used to work at the Fremont Tribune.
Brent had a way of kindly joking and making my idiosyncrasies — like repeating myself — seem OK.
Dee let me sob on her shoulder in the women’s bathroom on my first day back to work after my husband, Chuck, died.
I’m grateful for God’s cool kids and I’m so thankful to Jesus who still sees past exteriors to the potential within, offering hope and new life.
Whatever happened to Josie and Rob? They turn out OK.
What happened to Zacchaeus? I don’t know. I’ll bet he wasn’t so rich after giving a lot of stuff away, but he traded earthly wealth for priceless treasure — the chance to know, love and serve our Savior.
I’ll bet any treasure he has now in heaven far outshines whatever he had on earth.
Better yet, Zacchaeus living in a place where he’s got no shortage of friends and the love of our incredible God.
And he didn’t even have to win a cole slaw-eating contest to get there.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.
