Jesus can restore physical, spiritual sight

JJ Hartung was determined not to become a July Fourth statistic.
So he and his friends tried to be extra careful during holiday celebrations with their young families, even pouring water on big fireworks after they’d been shot off.
JJ is the associate pastor at Full Life Church in Fremont and he works with young adults.
He and friends were picking up spent fireworks after their celebration in the church’s big parking lot when someone noticed that trash in a dumpster was on fire.
JJ could see smoke coming from the dumpster. He and a friend opened the lid, which resulted in a larger fire.
By the time they were able to run into the church and get water, the fire had been going about five minutes.
JJ remembered someone saying that not all the fireworks had gone off.
And as he poured water on the fire, they exploded.
“The impact from the artillery shell hitting and exploding was one I’ve never felt, and won’t forget,” he later wrote in a Facebook post. “I could feel the impact through my whole body; it knocked me into the wall of our church, caused both eyes to lose sight, and a loss of hearing in both ears.”
A neighbor who lives near the church was yelling at him, but JJ couldn’t hear her. She came over to him as he laid face down on the ground. He felt something dripping from his face.
Believing his face had been destroyed, JJ just wanted to walk away so his children wouldn’t see him.
“All I remember was my friend, Ezra, praying over me as his brother called 911,” JJ wrote in his post. “As I was hauled to the ER, I had begun regaining my sight.”
JJ was in the emergency department, when he received a remarkable diagnosis.
“Once the doctor came in and evaluated me, he mentioned it’s a miracle to be hit that close with an explosion and not be permanently blind, or have my face blown apart,” JJ said.
That’s where his testimony comes in.
“God protected me!” JJ said. “Did God stop that fire from burning? No. Did He stop the fireworks from exploding? No. But He did keep the firework from destroying me! The doctor said it was a miracle. I told him that I agreed and am thankful for the provision of God and that I was praising Jesus, my Lord and Savior — my protector.”
How did God protect him?
“The only thing I can think of is that God covered my face with His hand,” JJ said. “Had the shot been slightly lower I would be permanently blind from the explosion and much worse. I am thankful for God’s grace!”
A child asked why God didn’t stop the explosion or warn JJ and his friends.
JJ loved the answer he heard someone give to that question — “God doesn’t always stop things because sometimes He wants us to see his majestic power so that we can have a testimony to tell — God is powerful, and He is good, all the time!”
JJ’s testimony reminds me of a Bible story we find in the book of John, chapter nine.
Jesus and his disciples have come across a man who’s been blind from birth. In ancient times, people assumed physical disabilities occurred because someone had done something wrong.
So Christ’s disciples ask him: “Who sinned, this man or his parents that he was born blind?”
“Neither this man nor his parents sinned,” Jesus says, “but this happened so that the works of God might be displayed in him.”
Jesus spits on the ground, makes mud with his saliva and puts it on the man’s eyes.
“Go,” he tells the man, “wash in the Pool of Siloam.”
So the man does.
And he comes home able to see.
The man’s neighbors and others who’d previously seen him begging start asking, “Isn’t this the same man who used to sit and beg?”
Some folks bring him to religious leaders, who get bent out of shape when they learn Jesus healed somebody on the Sabbath — which is like our Sunday — and is supposed to be a day of rest.
Forget the fact that man has his sight, these religious leaders are mad because Jesus didn’t follow the rules.
And actually, they hate and fear Jesus and want to kill him. They love their positions of power, which they’re not about to lose to this carpenter’s son.
So they grill the formerly blind man, wanting to know how he received his sight.
And he tells them.
Now the religious leaders are divided. Some say Jesus didn’t come from God, because he didn’t observe the Sabbath.
Others wonder how a sinner could do such a miracle.
Next, they call in the man’s parents, who confirm that he was born blind, but don’t know how he’s able to see now.
Scared that they’re going to be thrown out of the synagogue — or what we might call kicked out of the church — the guy’s parents tell the religious leaders to ask their son for the details.
Poor guy.
He gets his sight only to be interrogated by the religious leaders and his parents are too frightened to stand up for him.
But he’s pretty tough.
And insightful.
The religious leaders say Jesus is a sinner.
That’s when the man gives one of the best testimonies ever. He admits he doesn’t know if Jesus is a sinner or not.
“One thing I do know,” he says. “I was blind, but now I see!”
Centuries later a man named John Newton — a former slave ship captain-turned Christian and prominent abolitionist — would pen the beloved hymn, “Amazing Grace.”
In that song, Newton’s lyrics reflect the healed man’s words: “I was blind, but now I see.”
I think that’s because Newton understood that for as difficult as physical blindness can be — spiritual blindness is so much worse.
Years ago, Dr. John Clements, a former Fremonter who performed cataract surgeries in Angola, told me how blind people there faced the dangers of falling into holes or fire. Blindness shortened their life spans.
But spiritually blind people face their own dangers.
They walk in a different kind of darkness. Spiritually blind people can miss the opportunities God gives them. They might not see the problems they’d face if they married a certain person, took a certain job or hung out with the wrong crowd.
It’s tough to navigate life when you can’t see well spiritually.
I think of times in my past when I’ve been spiritually sight-impaired — when I let ungodly viewpoints cloud my spiritual vision and made bad choices.
Instead of flushing specks of bitterness out of my spiritual eyes, I’ve let them stay — keeping me from seeing hurting, angry people the way God sees them.
Those religious leaders may have been able to see physically, but they were blind to how God shows his love through Christ.
They’ll kick the formerly blind man out of the synagogue.
But he’ll find Jesus and worship him.
One of the greatest things about God is that he gives us all the opportunity to get a new view as we turn to him.
If we believe Jesus died on the cross to save us from our sins, repent (turn from them) and ask Christ into our hearts, we can spend eternity with him in a place that has best view around.
I’m glad JJ regained his sight after the fireworks accident, but I’m happier for how God uses him to help others gain or regain their spiritual sight.
It’s the best 20-20 vision around.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.
