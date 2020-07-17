Jesus can restore physical, spiritual sight

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JJ Hartung was determined not to become a July Fourth statistic.

So he and his friends tried to be extra careful during holiday celebrations with their young families, even pouring water on big fireworks after they’d been shot off.

JJ is the associate pastor at Full Life Church in Fremont and he works with young adults.

He and friends were picking up spent fireworks after their celebration in the church’s big parking lot when someone noticed that trash in a dumpster was on fire.

JJ could see smoke coming from the dumpster. He and a friend opened the lid, which resulted in a larger fire.

By the time they were able to run into the church and get water, the fire had been going about five minutes.

JJ remembered someone saying that not all the fireworks had gone off.

And as he poured water on the fire, they exploded.

“The impact from the artillery shell hitting and exploding was one I’ve never felt, and won’t forget,” he later wrote in a Facebook post. “I could feel the impact through my whole body; it knocked me into the wall of our church, caused both eyes to lose sight, and a loss of hearing in both ears.”