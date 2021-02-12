Jesus died for all our sins

After Christ raised Mary and Martha’s brother, Lazarus, from the dead, they are together at a dinner. Christ’s disciples are there, too. Martha is serving and Lazarus is at the table, when Mary pours a very expensive perfume on Jesus’ feet and wipes them with her hair.

A disciple, named Judas Iscariot, says the perfume should have been sold and the money given to the poor.

The Scriptures say Judas didn’t care about the poor. Judas was a thief, who often took what he wanted from a moneybag he’d been assigned to carry.

Jesus compassionately disagrees with Judas and commends Mary for her act of extravagant love, which happens days before Christ goes to the cross.

Now, go back a couple years earlier and you’ll find another woman.

At this point in time, a religious leader named Simon has invited Jesus to dinner.

An unnamed woman comes with an alabaster flask of fragrant oil. She washes Christ’s feet with her tears, wipes them with her hair and then anoints them with the oil.

Other accounts say she anointed his head — and she probably did both — with Gospel writers emphasizing either the kingship represented by anointment of the head or burial by anointment of the feet.