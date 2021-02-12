Jesus died for all our sins

They were a couple of crazy guys.
In the 1940s and ’50s, Bud Abbott and Lou Costello were a comedy team who made lots of movies.
One comedy routine they’re known for is called “Who’s on First?”
During this routine, Bud tells Lou that baseball players don’t use their real names.
Poor Lou is so confused when Bud tells him “Who” is on first base — not realizing that’s the man’s nickname.
So Lou keeps asking the player’s name only to be told “Who.”
Sometimes, it’s tough to know who’s who.
I had that feeling last week when I was writing about Mary of Bethany, who anointed Christ’s feet with an expensive perfume.
I’d always thought the woman who anointed Christ was a sinful person — possibly a former prostitute grateful for the life-transforming love of Jesus.
Was Mary that sinful woman?
Nope.
Guess what?
There were two women who anointed — put a costly perfume on Christ — out of reverence.
We read about Mary of Bethany in the New Testament book of John.
After Christ raised Mary and Martha’s brother, Lazarus, from the dead, they are together at a dinner. Christ’s disciples are there, too. Martha is serving and Lazarus is at the table, when Mary pours a very expensive perfume on Jesus’ feet and wipes them with her hair.
A disciple, named Judas Iscariot, says the perfume should have been sold and the money given to the poor.
The Scriptures say Judas didn’t care about the poor. Judas was a thief, who often took what he wanted from a moneybag he’d been assigned to carry.
Jesus compassionately disagrees with Judas and commends Mary for her act of extravagant love, which happens days before Christ goes to the cross.
Now, go back a couple years earlier and you’ll find another woman.
At this point in time, a religious leader named Simon has invited Jesus to dinner.
An unnamed woman comes with an alabaster flask of fragrant oil. She washes Christ’s feet with her tears, wipes them with her hair and then anoints them with the oil.
Other accounts say she anointed his head — and she probably did both — with Gospel writers emphasizing either the kingship represented by anointment of the head or burial by anointment of the feet.
Either way, you’d think the dinner host would be deeply moved by the woman’s heartfelt act.
But Simon isn’t impressed — not by this uninvited woman.
And he’s not so sure about Jesus either.
“If this man were a prophet, he’d know what kind of woman this is,” Simon tells himself.
That’s when Jesus provides a timeless lesson.
Jesus talks about two guys who owe money to a creditor.
One man owes 500 denarii.
It was a lot of money.
The second guy only owes 50 denarii.
When neither man can repay the creditor, he graciously forgives them both.
They’re debt free.
“Tell me, which one of them will love him more?” Jesus asks.
Simon says the guy with the bigger debt probably will love the creditor much more than the other man.
“You’re right,” Jesus says.
Then Jesus turns to the woman, while still talking to Simon.
And Simon will get a lesson on love and hospitality he probably won’t forget.
“Do you see this woman?” Jesus asks. “I entered your house. You gave me no water for my feet, but she has washed my feet with her tears and wiped them with the hair of her head.
“You gave me no kiss, but she has not ceased to kiss my feet since the time I came in. You did not anoint my head with oil, but this woman has anointed my feet with fragrant oil.
“Therefore, I say to you, her sins — which are many — are forgiven, for she loved much.
“But to whom little is forgiven, the same loves little.”
Ouch.
Simon may not have done all the bad stuff this woman did, but — like all of us — he was far from faultless.
Unlike the woman, Simon failed to show even the customary courtesies of his day — affectionately greeting a guest and providing water for him to clean his dusty feet.
Jesus tells the woman, “Your sins are forgiven.”
Dinner guests wonder how Jesus has the right to forgive sins.
They don’t recognize that the son of God is sitting in their midst.
Are we any better today?
Do we recognize that God is in our midst when we make unkind judgements?
Jesus continues showing tenderness and grace to the woman.
“Your faith has saved you,” Jesus says. “Go in peace.”
I believe Jesus is ready to forgive our sins as we confess them.
Having walked this earth, Jesus knows the trials and temptations we face. He knows what it’s like to be forgotten and maligned.
He knows what it’s like to have dusty feet.
Despite our weaknesses and failings, he loves us like no one else.
Nobody is anonymous or unimportant to him — and he’s never confused about who’s who.
Lately, I’ve been thinking about Abbott and Costello.
I enjoy older movies that don’t have the sex, bad language and violence found in many of today’s shows.
It can be fun to watch Lou run from a “ghost” or Frankenstein and I like the “Buck Privates” movie with the marvelous Andrews Sisters singing “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.”
But like far too many movies of that bygone era, some of the comedy duo’s shows reflect the overt racial prejudice of the times. Look, for example, at the “Africa Screams” movie poster for an Abbott and Costello show and you see racist stereotypes of a blackface caricature and cannibals.
It’s wrong and hurtful.
The Bible’s Old and New Testaments say our God shows no partiality (Deuteronomy 10:17) or favoritism (Acts 10:34).
In the book of Genesis, we read that mankind was created in God’s image.
As well-known Christian pastor and author Timothy Keller states: “It is a sin to violate — in thought, word, or deed — the divine truth that all humans have equal dignity and worth as persons created in the image of God.”
Jesus, who is so worthy of extravagant honor, spent much of his ministry reaching out to disenfranchised people.
And he died for all of us, you know.
It’s true whether we’re Mary of Bethany or an unnamed woman.
Or a modern-day sinner — saved by grace — like me.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.