Jesus has a heart for the lost

You’d have thought I was a sailor typing an S.O.S. message aboard a sinking ship.
My fingers flew over the computer keyboard, frantically typing one sentence to my daughter-in-law, Rachel:
“I lost my phone!”
It had been quite a Saturday morning. I’d slept in longer than I’d planned.
When I woke up, I found a big puddle of water by my refrigerator. I wiped it up. Soon, there was another puddle.
I found the problem.
The little white tube connected to the ice maker in my refrigerator’s freezer had come loose and water was squirting out of it. I shut off the ice maker and went to call someone to fix it.
That’s when I couldn’t find my phone.
It wasn’t in my purse.
Or on the desk in my house.
Or by my nightstand.
I drove to the office.
Nope, it wasn’t there either.
I went to the store where I’d bought a couple of plastic tubs on Friday night. I remembered pulling the pocketbook from my purse to pay for them.
Had I accidentally taken out my phone, too, and left it on the counter?
I rushed into the store like the building was on fire, quickly questioning a clerk and a store manager.
Nope. No phone there either.
By now I was imagining the worst.
What if I dropped it somewhere? What someone took it with no intention of returning it?
I need my phone for work. My contacts are in it. My phone is relatively new and I didn’t want to buy another one.
How could I make calls for my job? Or call a family member for help?
And how was I going to call the older couple I take to church and let them know that I was on my way to get them on Sunday morning?
I was driving home from the store when I realized something.
I’d been frantically praying to God and upset about what happened, but I knew he’d always helped me find things before:
Lost dogs.
Lost keys.
And yes, even lost eye glasses.
Then I did something I normally don’t do during a hectic search.
I started thanking and praising God. I began telling him that he’s the one who helps us find lost things.
Nothing is lost to God.
He knows where everything is.
I started to calm down a little.
Granted, I still typed the frenzied note to Rachel on my laptop, but I went through the house again a little more slowly. I asked God to show me where to look.
Soon, I found the phone.
It was on my coffee table.
Good grief.
I quickly typed another note to Rachel, letting her know the lost was found.
And I thought about a woman in a Bible story who’d lost something, too.
She didn’t lose a phone and we don’t know her name.
We don’t even know if Jesus was talking about anyone in particular, when he told what we know as a parable.
A parable is an earthly story with a heavenly message.
Think of them as stories that tell you how God works and sees things.
Jesus told this particular story after some sinners had gathered around to listen to him — and religious leaders started muttering about it.
You can almost hear the disdain in their voices as they mumble: “This man welcomes sinners and eats with them.”
That’s when Jesus tells three stories about people who’d lost something or someone important to them.
One story is about a woman who loses a coin. We find the account in the book of Luke, chapter 15.
“Suppose a woman has 10 silver coins and loses one,” Jesus says. “Doesn’t she light a lamp, sweep the house and search carefully until she finds it?
“And when she finds it, she calls her friends and neighbors together and says, ‘Rejoice with me; I have found my lost coin.’”
Then Jesus drives home his point: “In the same way, I tell you, there is rejoicing in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner who repents.”
Where the religious leaders see only sinners, Jesus sees these folks as people with the potential to be redeemed — to have abundant life on earth and eternal life in heaven.
And how happy God is when even one lost soul returns to the flock.
Earlier in the book of Luke, we hear some religious leaders and teachers complain to Christ’s disciples and ask why Jesus eats with sinners.
Jesus provides an explanation:
“It is not the healthy who need a doctor, but the sick,” Christ says. “I have not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.”
Doesn’t it make sense?
People, who are on the right track, don’t need a course correction.
It’s the folks who have gotten off track who need a little help.
But the religious leaders weren’t just grumbling because they saw Jesus as hanging out with the wrong crowd.
They were jealous and they hated him. They didn’t like how the crowds were responding to Christ’s teaching and miracles.
And they weren’t about to lose their very prestigious and powerful positions to some carpenter’s son.
So they constantly criticized him, sought to trip him up with words and, eventually, plotted to kill Jesus.
It was diabolical.
Funny thing, these religious leaders don’t seem to catch on that they need Jesus just as much as the folks they see as sinners.
And aren’t we the same way sometimes?
Ouch.
We try to be good. We ask for Christ’s forgiveness when we mess up, but then get frustrated with people who don’t act, talk or think as we’d expect.
It’s true, we must be cautious. Even the Apostle Paul told the Corinthians that “Bad company corrupts good character.”
But is there a way we can positively affect someone — showing the love of Christ — while being careful not to fall into bad practices, habits and situations?
I think that takes common sense, wisdom and a strong resolve to avoid evil.
We need to seek to live like Christ and heed the Holy Spirit nudges that warn us when we’re treading on thin ice.
It can be a learning process.
Years ago, I noticed how many times God told people in the Old Testament to be careful to follow his guidance.
He wasn’t trying to ruin their fun. He was trying to protect them.
We, too, need God’s protection.
At the same time, I believe we must see other people as those created in God’s image and, like us, in need of our Savior Christ Jesus.
I wonder how many religious leaders eventually saw people like Christ did.
We know from the Scriptures that men like Nicodemus and Joseph of Arimathea, both members of a religious legislative group, took Christ’s body down from the cross after his death.
I’m not sure what happened to them after that.
But how could they not have been affected by our kind and wise Savior Jesus, who healed the sick and raised the dead?
And who sure seems to have abundant compassion for people like me — even when we lose our phones.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.
