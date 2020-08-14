Jesus has a heart for the lost

That’s when Jesus tells three stories about people who’d lost something or someone important to them.

One story is about a woman who loses a coin. We find the account in the book of Luke, chapter 15.

“Suppose a woman has 10 silver coins and loses one,” Jesus says. “Doesn’t she light a lamp, sweep the house and search carefully until she finds it?

“And when she finds it, she calls her friends and neighbors together and says, ‘Rejoice with me; I have found my lost coin.’”

Then Jesus drives home his point: “In the same way, I tell you, there is rejoicing in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner who repents.”

Where the religious leaders see only sinners, Jesus sees these folks as people with the potential to be redeemed — to have abundant life on earth and eternal life in heaven.

And how happy God is when even one lost soul returns to the flock.

Earlier in the book of Luke, we hear some religious leaders and teachers complain to Christ’s disciples and ask why Jesus eats with sinners.

Jesus provides an explanation: