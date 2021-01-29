Jesus is an example of courage

How would you describe Jesus?
Loving?
Humble?
Merciful?
But how often have you heard Jesus described as “courageous”?
We use this word to describe soldiers, police officers, firefighters and nurses — and rightfully so — but I can’t recall when I’ve heard it associated with Jesus.
I can’t remember hearing someone say: “Jesus courageously went to the cross” or “Christ bravely gave his life.”
Yet he’s the epitome of courage.
Turn through the pages of Scripture and stop by the book of Matthew, chapter 26.
Pause at a garden called Gethsemane.
Can you almost picture Jesus here?
Jesus tells his disciples to sit while he prays. He takes three disciples, Peter, James and John, a little farther.
He tells them he’s filled with sorrow. It’s squeezing the life right out of him. He asks them to watch, to keep a vigil with him.
What are they watching for?
Jesus goes a little farther, falls on his face and prays, basically asking our Heavenly Father — that if it’s possible —to get him out of this situation.
Yet, Jesus still says that whatever his father wants — must be done.
Stop a minute.
Wouldn’t it have been nice for Jesus, if he could have avoided this terrible death?
How many more years could he have spent healing sick people?
Blessing children?
Having lakeside teaching sessions right here on earth?
That didn’t happen.
Return to Gethsemane, which in Hebrew means “oil press.” It suggests it was a grove of olive trees where an oil press was situated.
How prophetic that the place where Christ prays agonizing prayers is a place where oil is pressed from olives.
He, too, will be crushed.
Jesus returns to his disciples after he finishes praying.
Surely, he’ll find the faces of anxious men, who’ve been praying in earnest, right?
Nope.
They’ve fallen asleep.
Jesus asks a disciple, named Peter, a heart-breaking question: Couldn’t he have stayed awake just one hour?
Watch as Jesus goes to pray a second time. Can you almost hear him telling his Father that if there’s no other way — he’ll do this?
What kind of courage does this require?
Jesus will take the horrifying and undeserved punishment for every sin that ever was and ever would be committed.
Before long, someone very familiar walks up with a big crowd of people carrying swords and clubs.
That familiar man’s name is Judas.
He’s one of Christ’s disciples and he’s come to betray him.
Judas kisses Christ, not out of affection, but as a signal to the mob this is the man they’ve set out to capture.
Another man — intent on stopping this — pulls out a sword and cuts off the ear of a high priest’s servant.
Will a fight break out?
No.
Instead, Jesus — whose very life is threatened — won’t let anyone fight for him.
He admonishes the man who tried to defend him.
Jesus tells the man to put away the sword.
“For all who take the sword will perish by the sword,” he says.
Then Jesus says something astonishing.
“Don’t you realize that I could ask my Father for thousands of angels to protect us, and he would send them instantly?” Jesus asks. “But if I did, how would the Scriptures be fulfilled that describe what must happen now?”
So Jesus could have called an army of angels to rescue him?
Wouldn’t that have been tempting, especially knowing what was ahead?
But he doesn’t.
A Gospel account in the book of Luke says Jesus heals the servant whose ear was cut off.
You’d think such a profound miracle would stop a mob.
Yet it doesn’t. They take Jesus away as his disciples flee.
You probably know the rest of this story.
Jesus is savagely beaten and whipped. He’ll be forced to carry the instrument of his death, a hard wooden cross, and die one of the most inhumane deaths ever devised.
What’s more, the wrath of God will be poured on him.
I can’t imagine the extra spiritual, emotional and mental agony.
If that’s not courage, I don’t what is.
So where does that leave us?
Turn a page — either of paper or electronically — to chapter 28 of Matthew.
It’s almost dawn and a woman called Mary Magdalene and another woman, also named Mary, are heading to a tomb — not in Gethsemane, but in a different garden. Guards are posted at the tomb where Christ’s body was placed.
Suddenly, there’s an earthquake.
Can you imagine the ground shaking beneath your feet?
An angel from heaven rolls away the stone in front of the tomb and sits on it. The angel’s appearance is like lightening and clothing as white as snow.
Trembling guards become like dead men. The angel doesn’t talk to them.
Instead, the angel tells the women not to be afraid.
Then comes some real earth-shattering news, but of the best kind:
“He is not here, for he has risen.”
The angel tells the women to let the disciples know that Jesus has risen from the dead.
Mission accomplished.
The Scriptures say all of us have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.
Admittedly, nobody’s perfect, but a sinless Jesus paid the price for our sins so those who believe in Christ can spend eternity with him.
It was an incredibly brave move on the part of Jesus.
I remember when I realized he could have said, “No.”
He could have decided against going to the cross.
Jesus had the option, you know. Like us, he had free will.
He was fully God, but fully human, too.
And humans experience fear.
But Jesus loves our Heavenly Father and he loves us and he made the bravest choice in history.*
He’s as brave as any battlefield soldier or astronaut or anyone who faces an enormous or life-threatening challenge.
Because of Christ, we can be brave, too.
Before his death, Jesus told his disciples that he’d send a helper. The Holy Spirit is our comforter, counselor, strengthener and guide.
“The Advocate, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, will teach you all things and will remind you of everything I have said to you,” Jesus says.
When we repent of our sins and ask Jesus to come into our hearts, we get the Holy Spirit.
It’s a package deal.
Often called the third person of the Trinity (which includes God the father and Jesus the son), the Holy Spirit can bring us the extra measure of strength we need.
He can guide us as we pray and seek the Lord, read his word and seek Godly counsel.
Jesus showed he’d rather die than live without us when he paid the ultimate price to save us from our sins. As we accept him, we not only can go to heaven, but have a richer, more peace-filled life here on earth.
It took love and determination to go to the cross.
Jesus looked ahead to the end result as he endured the scorn, mockery and beatings before dying. He saw the bigger picture and knew the glorious chapters that would follow such a dark one.
Knowing our inability to save ourselves, he stepped in to take our places.
He did it out of mercy and love.
And he was brave.
A postscript: Jesus had a choice whether or not to go to the cross. Note how he said: “The reason my Father loves me is that I lay down my life — only to take it up again. No one takes it from me, but I lay it down of my own accord.” John 10:17-18.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.