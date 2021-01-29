Jesus is an example of courage

What kind of courage does this require?

Jesus will take the horrifying and undeserved punishment for every sin that ever was and ever would be committed.

Before long, someone very familiar walks up with a big crowd of people carrying swords and clubs.

That familiar man’s name is Judas.

He’s one of Christ’s disciples and he’s come to betray him.

Judas kisses Christ, not out of affection, but as a signal to the mob this is the man they’ve set out to capture.

Another man — intent on stopping this — pulls out a sword and cuts off the ear of a high priest’s servant.

Will a fight break out?

No.

Instead, Jesus — whose very life is threatened — won’t let anyone fight for him.

He admonishes the man who tried to defend him.

Jesus tells the man to put away the sword.

“For all who take the sword will perish by the sword,” he says.

Then Jesus says something astonishing.