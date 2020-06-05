Jesus made memorable appearances

Or is there another explanation?

I’m not crazy about worm-like creatures, but I like this episode which has a funny ending and a good message about confronting fear with the help of some friends.

What’s more, I’m reminded of how — for years — people have wished they could disappear from one place and reappear in another.

Ever wish you could be whisked away from long, hard day at work to a sandy beach or a peaceful spot in the mountains?

Or just get beamed right over to a loved one’s house — instead of having to drive hundreds of miles to get there?

Or transport quickly from a tense situation to a calm one?

Actually, there are times in the Bible where people suddenly appeared or disappeared.

One of my favorite accounts is found in the books of John, chapter 20, and Luke, chapter 24.

It happened in the evening after Jesus was resurrected from the dead.

Just two days earlier, Jesus suffered a terrible death on a cross and his body was put in a tomb on a Friday.