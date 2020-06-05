Jesus made memorable appearances

Poor Lieutenant Barclay.
In the TV series, “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” Reginald Barclay is a nervous, but likable crewman aboard the starship Enterprise.
The starship uses what’s called transporter technology.
In the Star Trek universe, this fictional machine can change people into energy patterns.
It then beams them to a specific place and rematerializes them.
The process is usually accompanied by a funny noise and some sparkles or beams of light.
Ever hear the term, “Beam me up, Scotty”?
You get the idea.
There’s just one problem.
While Barkley lives in the future when transporters are common, he’s scared of them.
So life gets tense when Barkley is called to help investigate a situation where crewmen are missing after a transporter accident.
When he finally gets the courage to use the machine, Barclay sees these weird worm-like creatures during transport.
Now he’s really alarmed.
And he’s facing a mystery.
Is Barclay so scared that he’s seeing things that aren’t really there?
Or is there another explanation?
I’m not crazy about worm-like creatures, but I like this episode which has a funny ending and a good message about confronting fear with the help of some friends.
What’s more, I’m reminded of how — for years — people have wished they could disappear from one place and reappear in another.
Ever wish you could be whisked away from long, hard day at work to a sandy beach or a peaceful spot in the mountains?
Or just get beamed right over to a loved one’s house — instead of having to drive hundreds of miles to get there?
Or transport quickly from a tense situation to a calm one?
Actually, there are times in the Bible where people suddenly appeared or disappeared.
One of my favorite accounts is found in the books of John, chapter 20, and Luke, chapter 24.
It happened in the evening after Jesus was resurrected from the dead.
Just two days earlier, Jesus suffered a terrible death on a cross and his body was put in a tomb on a Friday.
On Sunday, Mary Magdalene goes to the tomb and finds it empty. She later sees Jesus and tells the disciples.
That evening the disciples are in a locked room afraid of the people who put Christ on the cross.
They’re talking when Jesus stands among them.
No sparkles or beams of light.
Just Jesus.
It’s wonderful.
But the disciples are frightened. They think they’re seeing a ghost.
Jesus won’t let them stay scared for long.
“Why are you troubled and why do doubts arise in your hearts? See my hands and my feet….,” Jesus says. “Touch me, and see. For a spirit does not have flesh and bones as you see I have.”
Jesus shows them his hands and feet.
While the joyful disciples still can’t believe what they’re seeing, Jesus asks them for something to eat.
They give him some broiled fish, which he eats.
Jesus has come at just the right time to bring peace to his disciples.
And he can do the same for us.
During one of the worst times of my life, I felt the gentle whisper of the Holy Spirit into my spirit with the words of Jeremiah 31:13: “…”I have loved you with an everlasting love….”
Did Jesus appear and show me his hands and feet?
No, but those words helped steady me.
Another time, I was discouraged and wondering if something I’d prayed about for years would ever come to pass.
The inaudible words, “he who promised is faithful,” filtered through my mind and heart.
I looked up those words.
They come from the New Testament book of Hebrews where the writer is encouraging readers to draw near to God and hold onto the hope they confess, because God is faithful.
In another Bible story, Jesus shows up — then makes an amazing disappearance.
It happens when Jesus draws near to two disciples walking to a town called Emmaus.
The men, who are kept from recognizing Christ, are sad because Jesus has been crucified. They’ve heard that he’s risen from the dead, but don’t seem to know what to think.
Jesus explains the Scriptures to them.
That evening, the three are at a table.
Jesus blesses and breaks bread and gives it to them.
Suddenly, the men’s eyes are opened and they recognize him.
Jesus vanishes from their sight.
No Star Trek transporter involved.
The next thing we know, these two guys are hurrying to Jerusalem to share the good news about Jesus.
I have another favorite account — one we don’t often hear about.
It’s found in the book of Acts and occurs after Christ has ascended into heaven.
At this point, the Holy Spirit tells the Apostle Philip to go to the chariot of an Ethiopian eunuch. The guy is the royal treasurer for the Queen of Ethiopia.
Philip goes to the chariot and hears the treasurer reading aloud from the book of Isaiah.
“Do you understand what you’re reading?” the apostle asks.
“How can I, unless someone explains it to me?” the treasurer wonders.
He invites Philip to sit with him.
Philip explains what the Scripture passages mean, shares the Gospel and baptizes the treasurer in some nearby water.
When they come up out of the water, the Spirit of the Lord carries Philip away.
The treasurer doesn’t see him anymore.
Is he scared or sad?
Nope. He goes on his way rejoicing.
And Philip finds himself in another location, a place called Azotus.
From what I can determine, Philip made a 30- to 40-mile trip really fast.
What did Philip do?
He went on preaching the Gospel about our loving Savior — who can make an entrance and an exit like no one else.
As Christians, we wait for a grand entrance when Jesus comes back to earth.
In his first letter to the Thessalonians, the Apostle Paul tells what it will be like.
He says the Lord will descend from heaven with a shout and the trumpet blast of God.
Those who died believing in Jesus will rise first. Those who are alive will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air — and we’ll be with him forever. (1 Thess. 4:16-17)
For believers, it’s a one-way trip straight up.
As someone who doesn’t like heights, I’m kind of wondering about this, but I think I’ll be OK as long as I don’t look down — and just keep looking at Jesus, who’s sure to command everyone’s attention.
It will be the best transport of all time.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.
