Karan Lehmann knows Vacation Bible School is important.
Lehmann is the VBS director at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs.
This week, the church is hosting a weeklong session of VBS called “Miraculous Mission.” Children involved are learning about the planets, the universe and nature — and all of God’s creation, she said.
Participants are divided into four groups. The groups rotate every 20 minutes into different activities. Attendees participate in crafts, games and music. They hear a story and eat snacks, which coordinates with the theme.
An average of 45 children and youth, from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, have been attending.
Lehmann noted that it’s not unusual for the church to have older children take part in the sessions.
“We have always done that and feel that it encourages them to continue in their church background,” she said. “As they get into high school, then those kids are volunteers as group leaders.”
Lehmann said VBS promotes spiritually healthy lifestyles.
Other churches either are having or planning Vacation Bible School or similar activities.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont will host a Bible Camp from 6:30-8 p.m. June 24-28 at the church.
Children ages preschool through fifth grade will have the chance to attend three camp sessions or pick and choose which sessions work best for them.
They will be able to build, create and design LEGO works of various Bible accounts, use new art skills to create masterpieces of various parts of God's creation, and learn easy recipes to cook at home to experience some Bible foods.
To register, visit https://conta.cc/2wEE1oW