Local News

Fremont After 5 Connection will be gathering at 6:45 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Midland University Dining Hall, Ninth and Pebble streets.

The theme is “All Things Work Together for Good.” Edie Ronhovde will be present information about therapy dogs.

Ellen Lund of Fremont will be the speaker and musician. She will speak on “It’s All Good.” She will give the group tips to treasure every moment of life. She has three children and four grandchildren. Lund is a food columnist for the Fremont Tribune and loves to travel.

The cost of the buffet dinner is $15. To make reservations, call Colette at 402-720-2184 by Jan. 8. Honoring your reservation is necessary.

