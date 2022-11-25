 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick top story

Men of Integrity Breakfast planned for Dec. 3

Local News

A Men of Integrity Breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont.

Men of all ages are invited for a time of fun, fellowship and breakfast by Valentino’s.

Music guests will be singing Christmas carols.

The guest speaker will be award-winning photographer Brian Weber. He will share his journey from jail to jail ministry, his help in the development of Care Corps’ LifeHouse Homeless Shelter, to becoming a photographer and longtime member of Fremont Area Art Association.

