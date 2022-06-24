Men of Integrity breakfast planned for July 2

A Men of Integrity breakfast will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont.

Men of all ages are invited to “celebrate freedom” with a time of fun, fellowship and breakfast by Valentino’s. Music guests Ted and Don will share some patriotic songs, followed by guest speaker Mark Bonkiewicz.

Bonkiewicz will share how the Lord led him to head up Nebraskans for Founders’ Values and of his great concern for the First Amendment Rights of Freedom to Worship.

Bonkiewicz is a former farmer and rancher from Sidney, Nebraska, where he and his dad raised winter wheat, edible beans, and 500 head of lambs each year. Three years of drought and poor prices forced Bonkiewicz to leave the farm and move to Omaha where he had a 35-year career in selling construction services and label solutions. He also started and operated his own consulting firm for 10 years that specialized in strategic planning and customized sales training.

He incorporated Nebraskans for Founders’ Values nine years ago. The non-profit organization has hosted 38 workshops called Legislature 101 Bootcamps in all areas of Nebraska in 2020 and 2021.

