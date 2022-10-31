Men of Integrity Breakfast planned for Nov. 5

A Men of Integrity Breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont.
Men of all ages are invited for a time of fun, fellowship and breakfast by Valentino’s.
The music guest will be singer/songwriter Don Atwell.
The guest speaker will be Lincoln Murdoch, pastor, coach and three-time national triathlon and duathlon champion. Murdoch is director of Step Up to Life Ministries, which conducts faith-based motivational seminars around the world.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.