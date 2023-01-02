 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Men of Integrity Breakfast set for Jan. 7

  • Updated
Calendar-graphic

A Men of Integrity Breakfast will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont.

Men of all ages are invited for a time of fun, fellowship and breakfast by Valentino’s. The music guest will be Doug Wittmann.

The meeting will feature an open microphone. All men in attendance will have 2-3 minutes to share how the Lord has blessed them this past year.

Tags

