Men of Integrity Breakfast set for Jan. 7

A Men of Integrity Breakfast will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont.
Men of all ages are invited for a time of fun, fellowship and breakfast by Valentino’s. The music guest will be Doug Wittmann.
The meeting will feature an open microphone. All men in attendance will have 2-3 minutes to share how the Lord has blessed them this past year.
