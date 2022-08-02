Men of Integrity Breakfast set for Saturday in Fremont

A Men of Integrity Breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., in Fremont.
Men of all ages (especially young men) are invited for a time of fun, fellowship and a breakfast by Valentino’s.
The music guest will be Mark Mason, who will showcase his keyboard talents. The guest speaker will be David LaDay, a track coach and language arts teacher in Fremont. LaDay will share his testimony and of his and passion for working with young people.
