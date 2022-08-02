 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Men of Integrity Breakfast set for Saturday in Fremont

  • Updated
  • 0
Local News

A Men of Integrity Breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., in Fremont.

Men of all ages (especially young men) are invited for a time of fun, fellowship and a breakfast by Valentino’s.

The music guest will be Mark Mason, who will showcase his keyboard talents. The guest speaker will be David LaDay, a track coach and language arts teacher in Fremont. LaDay will share his testimony and of his and passion for working with young people.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Does talking to your plants help them grow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News