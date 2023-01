A Men of Integrity Prayer Breakfast will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., in Fremont.

Men of all ages are invited for a time of fun, fellowship and breakfast by Valentino’s.

The music guest will be Ted Snyder, followed by guest speaker Ryan Rusche, who is a father of six and an engineer for Union Pacific. Rusche will share his testimony and the importance of investing himself in his family experience.