A Men of Integrity Prayer Breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont. Men of all ages are invited for a time of fun, fellowship and breakfast by Valentino’s.

Guest speaker Glenn Mueller, a seasoned educator who just turned 90, will share his testimony and give a historical look at how much the educational system has changed. Mueller also will pass along some Godly wisdom about how to better educate and help prepare young people spiritually and academically for their futures.