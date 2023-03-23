A Men of Integrity Prayer Breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., in Fremont.
Men of all ages are invited for a time of fun, fellowship and a special pancake feed.
The music guest will be Danny Dakin, followed by guest speakers Greg Clements and Roger Maxon of Gideons International. Attendees will learn about the impact that this ministry has had the last 120 years, distributing God’s Word throughout the world in places life offices, hotels and hospitals.