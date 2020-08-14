Methodist Church helps Fremont students

Students use headphones while doing computer work so other students aren’t distracted. If remote learning is used, the students will use headphones at home for the same purpose to keep the child focused on what he or she is learning.

Enough funds were donated for 65 backpacks.

The church also donated 150 boxes of Kleenex to the school.

Ronhovde said students involved in the Summer Lunch Program were given backpacks with some supplies in them.

SLP is a community endeavor involving Fremont Presbyterian Church, Fremont Area United Way, Salvation Army and Fremont Public Schools.

Ronhovde said the 65 backpacks went to students who didn’t receive them through the SLP program and needed help getting supplies.

“We were very excited about how our church pulled together and made this happen,” Ronhovde said. “It made it so much easier for the children that received them because there was nothing left to purchase. It was all in their backpack.”

Ronhovde wasn’t able to attend the backpack distribution, because she was teaching a dog class in Lincoln, but appreciates the combined effort.