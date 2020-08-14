Methodist Church helps Fremont students

It could be a recipe for learning.
Combine school supplies with a little faith and some volunteer efforts and the results can equal backpacks for students.
This week, some students at Washington Elementary School headed to class with supplies-filled backpacks due to efforts from congregants at Fremont First United Methodist Church.
Five adults and four youth from the church gathered Aug. 3 to fill 65 backpacks with everything on a back-to-school list. The church’s pastor, the Rev. Bill Gepford, blessed the backpacks before they were taken to the school.
Students received the backpacks during a drive-by “Meet Your Teacher” night on Aug. 6.
The endeavor was the church’s outreach program for July and a joint effort with Jill Harman, director of discipleship.
Money for the “Adopt a Backpack” project was raised through donations sent to the church specifically for this endeavor.
“In the past, people have donated school supplies,” said Edie Ronhovde, outreach coordinator. “We decided that we really wanted to send completely filled backpacks this year. So, even before COVID-19, we had planned on monetary donations only this year so that we could make that happen.”
Ronhovde said the initial plan was to fully stock 40 backpacks with supplies along with a good set of headphones.
Students use headphones while doing computer work so other students aren’t distracted. If remote learning is used, the students will use headphones at home for the same purpose to keep the child focused on what he or she is learning.
Enough funds were donated for 65 backpacks.
The church also donated 150 boxes of Kleenex to the school.
Ronhovde said students involved in the Summer Lunch Program were given backpacks with some supplies in them.
SLP is a community endeavor involving Fremont Presbyterian Church, Fremont Area United Way, Salvation Army and Fremont Public Schools.
Ronhovde said the 65 backpacks went to students who didn’t receive them through the SLP program and needed help getting supplies.
“We were very excited about how our church pulled together and made this happen,” Ronhovde said. “It made it so much easier for the children that received them because there was nothing left to purchase. It was all in their backpack.”
Ronhovde wasn’t able to attend the backpack distribution, because she was teaching a dog class in Lincoln, but appreciates the combined effort.
“The best parts of this project were the youth in our church joining adult members to assemble the bags and having teachers from the school tell me how excited the children were that received them,” Ronhovde said.
Harman commended the Methodist church youth who helped.
“These kids are so service-minded and they really care about their neighbors and they want to help,” Harman said. “They have incredible hearts and I just love them.”
