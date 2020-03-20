Midland campus pastor reaches out to students, community via videos

The Apostle Paul couldn’t have dreamed of how the Rev. Scott Johnson is sharing the love of Christ.
Johnson is the campus pastor at Midland University, which has canceled in-person classes as part of a nationwide move to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Like the classes, in-person chapel services aren’t taking place either.
But Johnson has found a way to reach out to students and the community online.
On the Midland University Campus Ministries page, Johnson makes a Facebook live video.
He sets up his computer, which has a built-in camera, on a table in his home.
With his Bible and a cup of coffee, Johnson makes a video that’s about five or 10 minutes long.
The videos include a reading from the Bible, a short message and a prayer. Even if people don’t see the live video, they still can view it on the Facebook page.
“We are going to do this every day on weekdays until Midland is no longer meeting remotely,” he said.
At this time, it’s not a full chapel service.
“There’s a very good chance that if it’s two or three weeks from now and we’re still doing this we might move it to something like a Google Hangout or a Zoom meeting where we can have more,” he said.
Google Hangout is an app that provides a free conferencing call over the internet. A Zoom meeting is the same type of thing. These are available via phone and computer.
“For right now, what I’m trying to do is provide a daily opportunity to sit back, take a deep breath and be reminded that even though this is not the way any of our students envisioned this semester going, God is still with them in the midst of all of this craziness,” Johnson said.
While Midland faculty and staff always have been encouraged to be part of the spiritual life on campus, Johnson welcomes anyone to view the videos.
“We’re hoping this will be a way that we can get a message of hope out to our students, our community and anyone else who cares to listen in,” Johnson said.
Those who want to hear the messages can find them on the Midland campus ministries page. Once people “like” that page, they’ll be notified if the campus ministry is having any event.
“We also promote it through Twitter and Instagram and both of those you simply look up Midland University campus ministries and just follow those feeds and that’s how folks can find out what’s going on,” he said.
For most students, Instagram is more effective than Facebook. Many students no longer do much on Facebook.
Johnson won’t have messages next week during Midland’s spring break, but continues to monitor the situation. As of early Thursday, there were four video messages.
“It’s one of the ways that we are going to have to do community in light of the concerns with the coronavirus,” Johnson said. “Midland is one of many communities that are trying to find new ways to keep the community together even when we are being forced to distance ourselves physically from one another.”
A recent photograph shows Johnson at his table with his Bible.
Unlike the Apostle Paul, he doesn’t have fellow travelers Silas or Luke by his side.
But he does have his family’s faithful dog, Jack.
And Johnson has a message for students.
“I want them to know that it’s perfectly fine to be frustrated and upset at the circumstances that have turned this semester into something very different than what they planned, because it is unfair,” he said. “It isn’t right, but it’s what is happening right now and God doesn’t abandon people when things are unfair or when things are frustrating. Sometimes that’s when we learn to rely on God the most.”