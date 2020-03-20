Midland campus pastor reaches out to students, community via videos

Google Hangout is an app that provides a free conferencing call over the internet. A Zoom meeting is the same type of thing. These are available via phone and computer.

“For right now, what I’m trying to do is provide a daily opportunity to sit back, take a deep breath and be reminded that even though this is not the way any of our students envisioned this semester going, God is still with them in the midst of all of this craziness,” Johnson said.

While Midland faculty and staff always have been encouraged to be part of the spiritual life on campus, Johnson welcomes anyone to view the videos.

“We’re hoping this will be a way that we can get a message of hope out to our students, our community and anyone else who cares to listen in,” Johnson said.

Those who want to hear the messages can find them on the Midland campus ministries page. Once people “like” that page, they’ll be notified if the campus ministry is having any event.

“We also promote it through Twitter and Instagram and both of those you simply look up Midland University campus ministries and just follow those feeds and that’s how folks can find out what’s going on,” he said.