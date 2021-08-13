New Methodist pastor enjoying ministry

As he looks to the future of the Fremont church, he sees the need for parking lot extension and restoration of the organ.

“We want to grow our family ministry,” he said.

Jill Harman is the new associate pastor. The church recently hired Nick Johnson as youth and worship ministries coordinator.

Dawson encourages people to come to the church.

“I hope they come to this church, because they want to experience an authentic Christian community that embraces differences and struggles with that diversity toward unity in Christ,” he said. “That’s what I love about the church. I think that struggle makes us better people and I think Jesus calls to unity in our diversity. God made us different and still calls us to come to the one Lord, the one Christ, the one kingdom.”

For those who love Bible stories, Dawson tells how he relates to the Prodigal Son parable.

“That’s one of those stories you relate to depending on what season you are in,” he said. “In my rebellious years, I definitely related to the younger son who kind of lost his way and finally came home. Later in life, when I knew everything and got self-righteous at times and was good at judging other people, I was like the older brother. When I became a parent, I began to understand the love of the Father.”

