New Methodist pastor enjoying ministry

Ask Pastor Tony Dawson about his favorite Bible story and he comes up with four or five.
He loves the richness of the creation story and how God’s grace can be seen in the story of a reluctant messenger named Jonah.
There’s the story of Job.
“I love Job, because it deals with the really deep questions about why bad things happen to good people and what do we do with all the questions we have of God about all the injustice in the world,” he said.
Then he mentions the Prodigal Son. A different times in his life, Dawson has been able to identify with each of the main figures in this parable.
Now, Dawson is bringing his Scriptural insights to Fremont First United Methodist Church, where he began serving as senior pastor in July. He’s already enjoying a congregation which has people of all ages and looks forward to new opportunities.
“I like the energy,” he said of the church. “I like that we have a pretty full staff in place and comprehensive ministry. I love that we have a church that is meeting the needs of a diverse congregation age-wise.”
Dawson’s own faith journey began years ago.
A self-described “Air Force brat,” Dawson learned about moving to different locations and “starting over.” After his parents divorced, he and his brother and mother moved to Wallace, Nebraska, where she’d marry a Methodist minister.
Dawson graduated from Wallace High School and graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University with a bachelor’s degree in English and minor in communications.
He didn’t know what he’d do after he graduated.
But Dawson knew what he didn’t want.
“I didn’t want to be a pastor,” he said, smiling. “I was a preacher’s kid. I watched my stepdad be all things to all people and I didn’t want that — having to be nice to everybody no matter what.”
Dawson noted something else.
“It’s not what you want,” he said, smiling again. “It’s what God wants.”
In the two years after he graduated from college, Dawson had jobs in health care, sales, public relations and corrections.
“I was trying to figure out who I was,” he said.
Thinking he might teach in the humanities field, Dawson went to Iliff School of Theology in Denver, Colorado.
He started being affirmed in his gifts of communication and in an ability to relate to people of all ages. He gained encouragement toward parish ministry.
While in Denver, he worked with street people at an inner city parish.
He learned much.
“People have all kinds of reasons why they end up broken and lost,” Dawson said. “Everybody’s got their own journey. I learned that people aren’t going to change their lives just because you think they ought to.”
He’d learn about loving people despite the fact that, on occasion, they’d disappoint him.
Dawson didn’t have a burning bush or shining moment about God’s call. Instead, he prayed.
“My prayers will never be printed in ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul,’” he said. “But they’re earnest and heartfelt.”
So the former preacher’s kid prayed: “Lord if you want me, you can have me, but I’m not going to pretend to be somebody else.”
Dawson graduated from Iliff in 1989 and was ordained as a deacon and then an elder in the United Methodist Church. He’s served churches in Nebraska and Arizona. He served First United Methodist Church in York, before coming to Fremont.
His son, Dr. Jake Dawson, is a dentist in Benson and his daughter, Lexi, is a banker with First National Bank in Omaha. His wife, Kathryn, has been involved in preschool education throughout her career.
Looking back, Dawson said when he tried other occupations, they didn’t fit.
“Even when I lament the challenges of ministry, if I ever stepped away, I’d miss it,” he said.
He notes that it’s tough, because a pastor can never please everyone.
“I don’t know the secret of success, but I know that’s the secret of failure — trying to please everybody,” he said. “You’ve got to go with God.”
Dawson loves many things about ministry.
“I love preaching,” he said. “I love getting to know people and I love that I get to be part of people’s lives — in the most important times of their lives — the celebrations of new life, weddings, and all of those kinds of things, but also to be present when people are at their lowest point, when they’ve lost a loved one, when they’re going through a crisis, they’ve just gotten bad news.”
He calls those times “a sacred honor.”
Dawson has listened to many people sharing their hurts and struggles.
“What I wish they understood is how many other people are going through the same kinds of struggles and then if they found a way to connect with each other and be more vulnerable about it and not try to hide it or pretend like they don’t have issues, people, families, the church would be healthier,” he said.
As he looks to the future of the Fremont church, he sees the need for parking lot extension and restoration of the organ.
“We want to grow our family ministry,” he said.
Jill Harman is the new associate pastor. The church recently hired Nick Johnson as youth and worship ministries coordinator.
Dawson encourages people to come to the church.
“I hope they come to this church, because they want to experience an authentic Christian community that embraces differences and struggles with that diversity toward unity in Christ,” he said. “That’s what I love about the church. I think that struggle makes us better people and I think Jesus calls to unity in our diversity. God made us different and still calls us to come to the one Lord, the one Christ, the one kingdom.”
For those who love Bible stories, Dawson tells how he relates to the Prodigal Son parable.
“That’s one of those stories you relate to depending on what season you are in,” he said. “In my rebellious years, I definitely related to the younger son who kind of lost his way and finally came home. Later in life, when I knew everything and got self-righteous at times and was good at judging other people, I was like the older brother. When I became a parent, I began to understand the love of the Father.”