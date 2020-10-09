One choice can affect many people

‘If you remain silent at this time….”
The words floated through my head after I took a photo last weekend. A string of sign-holding people were standing along 23rd Street in front of Fremont Mall.
On those signs, red-lettered words stood out: “Abortion Kills Babies.”
Not an uplifting message on a Sunday afternoon, but the sign-holders were striving to make their point.
I haven’t taken a photo of the Life Chain for years, but snapped a couple with my phone for the newspaper.
I’m well aware that people have strong emotions when it comes to the pro-life and pro-choice issue. I’ve had my own strong emotions, but as a journalist have tried to not let any bias affect my reporting.
After all, we’re supposed to be fair, accurate and unbiased.
Funny thing, I’ve had a little experience in this arena.
No, I’ve never had an abortion.
But I came close years ago.
I was a 23-year-old single woman when I became pregnant. I’d known young women in college who’d had abortions and figured that’s what I’d do if it happened to me.
That’s what I told the people at the clinic when my test came back positive.
They didn’t try to influence me one way or the other. They just gave me the number of a place to call to arrange the procedure.
I called twice, but could never make an appointment.
Somehow, I didn’t want to cause pain to this little being inside of me.
I was scared of what people would think when they learned I was pregnant.
They’d probably think I was an idiot.
I was a college graduate and a journalist. How could I let this happen?
A wise man told me that I was the only one who knew the entire story behind this pregnancy. Anybody else making a judgement would be doing so without all the facts — therefore making a faulty judgement.
So what did I care about the opinion of someone whose judgement was faulty?
Those words seemed to help me.
Other people had harsher words about my consideration of abortion.
A couple things tipped the scale. One was the words of a pastor who wondered aloud why people would do something they knew could cause a separation from the Lord. (That’s not to say God doesn’t forgive).
The other situation didn’t involve words at all. I was writing a story about a fundraiser for a baby born with her intestines on the outside of her body. Surgeons put the intestines back in place, but she was having quite a recovery and medical bills were piling up.
I remember seeing the child hooked up to an IV and thinking how hard her parents were working to help her survive.
At the same time, I faced the possibility of ending the life of a little being who had every chance of being born healthy.
So on the way home, I told God that if he took care of a certain matter that I would go through with the pregnancy.
And he did.
Looking back, one of the hardest things I ever had to do was walk into my office wearing a maternity smock.
But I did.
As time passed, I began to understand why it takes nine months to have a baby.
At first, I thought that little being inside of me was going to mess up my life.
Yet after a while, the little being became “the baby.”
Pretty soon, “the baby” became “my baby” — for whom I would have given my life.
I decided that if I was ever in a bad car accident and it came down to saving the baby or me — I would tell the doctors to save my baby.
I’d already had my chance at life. I wanted my baby to have a chance now.
During that nine months, I agonized about whether to keep or give up my baby.
I remembered the story of wise King Solomon. Two women, who were fighting over a baby, were brought to him. He said to cut the baby in half.
It was the real mother who said to give the baby to the other woman rather than see the child harmed.
I remember lying in bed, crying at night, wondering why I couldn’t be that “real mother” and give up my baby.
But in the end, I couldn’t.
Michael Glenn was born on Jan. 30, 1984.
My baby and I went home to our little one bedroom house. I had the benefit of having my college education behind me and three years of job experience.
So I had some stability.
Life was still very hard for a long time.
Then Chuck McKeighan came into my life. We married in 1990 and had a baby we named Zachary.
Chuck died in 2013.
Years later, I still have the same job. I marked my 39th anniversary of working at the Tribune in September.
And I’m a grandma now.
Michael and his wife, Rachel, have given me three grandchildren — Matt and the twins, Ethan and Emily.
We’ve known heartache, too. A couple years ago Mike and Rachel lost another set of twins—Faith and Hope. Rachel was in her second trimester when the babies died.
I remember seeing their inky little footprints on a card.
And I had a thought: We really are fearfully and wonderfully made.
So about two years later, here I was taking a photo of the Life Chain. I turned in the photo for publication, knowing some readers would be pleased to see it in the paper and others wouldn’t appreciate the message on those signs.
Believe me when I say I don’t judge any woman who’s had an abortion. I have some understanding of how tough it can be.
But as I got into my car, words from the story of Esther filtered through my brain.
“If you remain silent at this time…”
It’s the words of Mordecai the Jew to Queen Esther of Persia and the story is found in the Old Testament.
At this point in Bible history, Esther is a Jewish orphan raised by her cousin Mordecai.
After King Xerxes deposes his first wife, he has beautiful young women gathered into a harem from which he’ll select his new queen.
Esther becomes that queen.
A few years later, the king’s right-hand man — the evil Haman — plans to have all the Jews in Persia killed.
So Mordecai sends word to Esther pleading for help.
There’s just one problem.
It’s against the law for anyone to go before the king unless he’s summoned them first.
And he hasn’t called for Esther in 30 days.
Sounds like this queen is yesterday’s news and with a harem full of concubines it’s not like the king can’t get a date.
So in a real case of “Don’t call me, I’ll call you,” Esther knows the king could have her killed for coming to see him without being asked first.
She tries to relay this news to Mordecai, but he doesn’t back down.
He tells Esther not to think she’ll escape death just because she’s in the king’s house.
And Mordecai says these words: “For if you remain silent at this time, relief and deliverance for the Jews will arise from another place, but you and your father’s family will perish.”
If you remain silent ….
Mordecai adds “who knows but that you have come to your royal position for such a time as this?”
Esther will risk her life and go before the king — who spares her. She’ll expose Haman’s evil plot.
One woman.
One decision.
And in the end, God would use that one woman to save an entire group of people.
Now — about 2,500 years later — Jewish people still celebrate Purim, remembering the time when God’s chosen people were rescued.
It’s amazing how one decision can affect generations of people.
I am so grateful to God and for the people who spoke into my life.
For the people who didn’t remain silent.
And I hope and pray that when critical times arise I can have the courage of Esther and not remain silent either.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.
