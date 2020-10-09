One choice can affect many people

They didn’t try to influence me one way or the other. They just gave me the number of a place to call to arrange the procedure.

I called twice, but could never make an appointment.

Somehow, I didn’t want to cause pain to this little being inside of me.

I was scared of what people would think when they learned I was pregnant.

They’d probably think I was an idiot.

I was a college graduate and a journalist. How could I let this happen?

A wise man told me that I was the only one who knew the entire story behind this pregnancy. Anybody else making a judgement would be doing so without all the facts — therefore making a faulty judgement.

So what did I care about the opinion of someone whose judgement was faulty?

Those words seemed to help me.

Other people had harsher words about my consideration of abortion.

A couple things tipped the scale. One was the words of a pastor who wondered aloud why people would do something they knew could cause a separation from the Lord. (That’s not to say God doesn’t forgive).