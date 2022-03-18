One small step: Fun run designed to be unifying, raise funds for charity

The Rev. Mickey Boell is still looking for a punchline.

It’s no joke that a Catholic priest and a Nazarene pastor walked into a nutrition store and developed a fundraising idea.

Now, more churches are involved in the second annual event called, “United in Faith,” a 5-kilometer fun run and walk.

The event starts at 8:30 a.m. April 16, which is Holy Saturday, at Johnson Lake shelter in Fremont. Cost is $20 per person with all proceeds going to the Fremont Area United Way.

In 2021, funds went toward COVID relief. This year, proceeds will go in a general fund so the FAUW can help more families, Boell said.

Boell, one of the pastors at Fremont Nazarene Church, said more than $5,000 was raised from the first event. Some donors didn’t participate in the event, but still made contributions.

Event attendance was good and people of all ages participated. Some walked. Some ran. Some didn’t finish, but Boell said everyone who came out had a good time.

“Last year, I prayed for 50 people to show up and we ended up with having 146. God is good. This year, I pray for 200,” Boell said.

The event will take place on the same route as that in 2021.

In case of inclement weather, the event will occur on April 23.

Those wishing to participate need to register. Participants can register online at fremontunitedway.org/ or stop by the Nazarene church at 960 Johnson Road and pick up a paper registration form.

Participants, who want a T-shirt, need to register by March31. After that time, T-shirts cannot be guaranteed.

Max Nutrition and CrossFit Kohana in Fremont are serving as business sponsors.

The fundraising idea actually began at the Max Fitness where Boell and the Rev. Walter Nolte, senior pastor of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, exercise along with other folks.

During their exercise time, the priest and the pastor began talking about what they do in their respective churches.

“Ultimately, we came to this conclusion that all of us have the same goal which is to get people to know Jesus Christ,” she said. “So we felt like we need to celebrate that.”

They chose to have the event on Holy Saturday and will continue to have the event on this day each year. Holy Saturday is the day before Easter Sunday.

Boell pointed out the event’s unifying factor.

“The Bible tells us that we are all one body and this is an opportunity for us to live that out – that we truly can be one body under Jesus Christ,” Boell said. “We want to celebrate and be together.”

Boell drew attention to something else.

“Our world – the way that it is right now – we need to be unified and this is just one small step,” Boell said.

Participants need not be affiliated with a church. Believers and non-believers are invited.

“We just want people to come out and have fun together,” Boell said.

Besides Nazarene and Catholic pastors, those from Lutheran, Presbyterian and Non-Denominational churches are involved in this ecumenical endeavor.

Boell looks forward to the event, adding: “I’m very excited for this year.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.