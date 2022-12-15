 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pancake breakfast set for Dec. 18 at St. Patrick Catholic Church

Local News

The Knights of Columbus will be having a pancake breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, in Delaney Hall at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., in Fremont.

Pancakes, sausage or ham, eggs, toast, coffee and juice will be served. The cost is $7.

Bags of gourmet coffee also will be sold. Those profits help fund drinking water systems in a poor Central American village and a small portion goes to the council to fund a scholarship for Bergan students.

There also will be new Gratitude 365 - A Year of God's Goodness calendars for sale which focus on the Catholic faith and God’s goodness. There also are 90 various prize drawings that help parishioners and others to connect within the community.

