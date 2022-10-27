 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Pancake breakfast set for Oct. 30 in Fremont

  • Updated
  • 0
St. Patrick's Catholic Church

St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Fremont

The Knights of Columbus will be having a pancake breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Delaney Hall in St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

Pancakes, sausage or ham, eggs, toast, coffee, juice and water will be served.

The cost is $7. Kids 2 and under eat for free.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Warning! This TikTok sleeping trend could potentially kill you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News