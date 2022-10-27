Pancake breakfast set for Oct. 30 in Fremont

The Knights of Columbus will be having a pancake breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Delaney Hall in St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.
Pancakes, sausage or ham, eggs, toast, coffee, juice and water will be served.
The cost is $7. Kids 2 and under eat for free.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today