Pancake breakfast set for Sunday in Fremont

  • Updated
St. Patrick's Catholic Church

The Knights of Columbus will be having a pancake breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, in Delaney Hall at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

Pancakes, ham, sausage, eggs, toast, coffee and juice will be served. Given increases in the cost of supplies, the cost will be $7 for adults.

Anyone is welcome to attend.

