Pastor has long tenure serving local church

Robert Wilson has a long tenure with Lifegate Church.

He’s been on staff at the Omaha-based church for 17 years.

Originally from San Diego, Wilson moved to Omaha in 1971. He graduated from Bryan High School and joined the U.S Navy in 1975. He returned to Omaha in 1992.

He is a 1984 graduate of Jacksonville Theological Seminary in Florida. He was a worship leader in churches for more than 20 years. He was an associate pastor at Cornerstone Assembly of God Church in Omaha from 1992-2000.

Wilson was in the secular workforce for a few years before joining the staff at Lifegate as a technical director in 2004.

He has been involved in the technology behind the multi-site expansion.

For the last few years, Wilson has served as campus pastor for the Fremont location.

As campus pastor, Wilson cares for the congregation, presiding at baby dedications, weddings and funerals, making hospital and nursing home visits, and teaching, training, discipleship, building and growing the church.

Sermons for the Fremont campus from the church in Omaha, but Wilson will preach some Sundays throughout the year.