You can tell Pastor Michael Geiler is pleased about the way people at StoneBridge have helped the community.
During March 2019 flooding, a couple of families from the Fremont congregation were displaced. The church provided them with some cleaning supplies, but also donated to LifeHouse and took some to Fremont City Auditorium when it served as a distribution site.
Geiler said cleaning and hygiene supplies, water, diapers and canned goods were collected in Omaha. The supplies filled a 20- by 20-foot space — 8 feet high — at the Omaha campus.
“In the early days — when we couldn’t get to Fremont — there were some pilots that I was able to connect with. They said, ‘Bring your water and food, all your stuff to the Millard airport, and we’ll make trips back and forth from Millard to Fremont and drop the stuff so it can get into town,’” he said. “We fed the Millard Airport for the first few days with supplies.”
Items were taken to Fremont Municipal Airport.
“Once we could drive to Fremont, we moved all the supplies we collected from our Omaha campus — here to this building (the church),” he said.
Congregants then could deliver needed items to people in town.
Parishioners also helped remove flood-damaged carpet and drywall and clean out houses. Geiler said he also took a group to the Jefferson House and hauled out wet carpet from the basement and filled up dumpsters.
“That was neat to take a group from our church to help another place that needed help,” he said.
He recalls the feelings that he experienced during the flooding.
“At first you feel helpless — like what can we even do? But soon, you learn there’s an abundance of people who need help and it’s our job as the church to respond to those situations that come up,” he said.
Geiler said he was proud that people at StoneBridge were eager to learn how they could help.
“They want to live out their faith,” he said. “When we learn about what it means to be a Christian, we want to manifest that outwardly. We don’t just want to learn — although that’s valuable — we want to practice our faith.”