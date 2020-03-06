Pastor reflects on mission trip to Romania

The Rev. Mike Washburn didn’t expect a big attendance at the gypsy church in Romania.
It was night and the Fremont man and his Romanian colleague were heading up a dirt road that looked like a cow path. They reached a dead end.
“There won’t be anybody here,” Washburn thought.
Then he went inside the 30-by-30-foot church building that consisted of one room with a wood stove in the back.
People filled the church.
“We got in there and the place was packed to the walls,” Washburn said.
On Wednesday, Washburn sat in his office at Full Life Church, where he serves as lead pastor. Washburn reflected on the blessings of being able to preach and teach in Romania and plans to return to the formerly Communist country where he established ties years ago.
In the 1990s, Washburn was pastor of a church in New Hampshire, when he met the Rev. Ioan Ceuta of Romania at a meeting.
“God began to spiritually knit our hearts together,” said Washburn, who invited Ceuta to speak at the New Hampshire church.
Washburn began traveling to Romania for ministry.
He and his wife, Terry, came to the Fremont church about 11 years ago. Health reasons and other circumstances kept him from traveling.
But a couple of months ago, Ceuta — the general superintendent of the Assemblies of God for Romania — invited Washburn to provide pastoral training for AG ministers in that country.
So Washburn along with the Rev. JJ Hartung, young adults pastor, and Josh Meyer, administrative assistant at Full Life, made the 18-hour flight to Romania.
At Galati — near the border with Ukraine — Washburn taught a seminar for pastors, based on leadership principles from the New Testament book of 1 Timothy.
Altogether, Washburn taught this seminar in four Romanian cities. Hartung and Meyer each taught one of about 17 of the points in the seminar. They spent hours traveling by car to each city.
The men and their Romanian colleagues traveled about five hours to reach Pascani where Hartung preached at a Romanian church and Washburn at the gypsy church.
Washburn said the gypsy church had lively accordion music and intense prayer. Congregants are accustomed to longer services. Washburn preached for 30 minutes with help from a translator. Ceuta then preached, saying the American pastor hadn’t talked long enough.
“I’ve never been accused of preaching too short in the U.S., so it was a little comical to me that I’d get told I’m preaching too short,” Washburn said.
The next day, Washburn taught a seminar at Pascani before the group traveled nine hours across the beautiful and rugged Transylvanian Alps.
Along the way, they stopped at a 2,000-year-old Roman fortress. Romania was on the frontier of the Roman Empire going west. Being able to stand on the historical ground where Roman armies had defended the empire was thrilling, he said.
Other trip highlights included:
Simeria.
- Washburn, Hartung and Meyer were in this city for a seminar at a church which the pastor’s congregation in New Hampshire had bought for the Romanians who live there.
Drobeta-Turnu-Severin.
- In this city, the men stayed in a historical hotel that overlooks the beautiful Danube River. During the Communist era, many people were killed trying to escape during the long-running regime of Nicolae Ceausescu. He was executed in 1989.
After a seminar, the Nebraskans were taken to meet an elderly pastor and his wife, who’d pioneered Gospel work in that area 50 years earlier under the Communist regime.
Years ago, the Romanian pastor was hospitalized with back pain. The Communists took him to another place, where they administered lethal injections trying to kill him because of his ministry.
The injections didn’t kill him and he continued to serve as a pastor.
Washburn described the pastor and his wife, now in their 80s, as sweet, kind, gentle and loving people.
“Being around people who’ve suffered that severely for the Gospel and were not bitter or angry, but were thankful that the Lord had brought them through and continues to use and be with them — to me that was a highlight,” Washburn said.
Any language barrier was overcome by a spiritual connection.
And the joy among the Romanian Christians, who’d previously faced such darkness under Communism, was readily apparent.
“Those who’ve been freed from that oppressive rule are so thankful and so joyful that it’s literally overwhelming,” Washburn said. “You can sense it in believers everywhere you go. What stands out as the most distinguishing mark of the Romanian believers is their absolute joy.”
Likewise, Washburn saw a spiritual hunger and humility among Romanian pastors.
“Many of them have served 20 or 30 years in pastoral ministry and they’re still hungry to learn and grow,” Washburn said.
Other memorable times included:
Bucharest.
- Washburn preached a sermon on forgiveness at Ceuta’s Grace Church in this city and afterward was approached by several people who said how much it ministered to them.
Ploesti.
- Washburn preached about miracles for about an hour at a gypsy church here and prayed for people. Again, Washburn was told he didn’t preach long enough and Ceuta preached another 20 minutes.
The group returned to Bucharest, where they toured the national AG headquarters in Romania and a Christian school that started with about five students a decade ago and now has 740. Almost half of the students receive scholarships to attend.
The school has risen to prominence in Romania, because of its value system and excellence.
“That school is going to change the face of Romanian education,” Washburn said.
Full Life is buying 200 chairs for the school cafeteria.
The property also includes a center where about 300 people are fed.
Tour of Ceausescu’s palace.
- The former Communist leader’s palace has more than 1,000 rooms and is like a small self-contained city. The ballroom is half the size of a football field, Washburn said.
That evening, the Nebraskans met at a Pizza Hut with a young adults group from Ceuta’s church and flew back to the U.S. the next day.
Washburn appreciates being able to work with Ceuta.
“This was a wonderful opportunity to reconnect and re-establish our friendship and ministerial relationship,” he said. “Because God gave me such a special relationship with Brother Ioan, it created open doors that I believe God wants us to walk through.”
Washburn plans to return to Romania and take others with him.
“I have a deep commitment to training people for ministry,” he said. “Because leadership is the key to expansion of the Gospel, we need good leaders so we can raise up good ministries. I feel compelled to invest in leaders, whether at home or abroad.”