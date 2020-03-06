Pastor reflects on mission trip to Romania

The injections didn’t kill him and he continued to serve as a pastor.

Washburn described the pastor and his wife, now in their 80s, as sweet, kind, gentle and loving people.

“Being around people who’ve suffered that severely for the Gospel and were not bitter or angry, but were thankful that the Lord had brought them through and continues to use and be with them — to me that was a highlight,” Washburn said.

Any language barrier was overcome by a spiritual connection.

And the joy among the Romanian Christians, who’d previously faced such darkness under Communism, was readily apparent.

“Those who’ve been freed from that oppressive rule are so thankful and so joyful that it’s literally overwhelming,” Washburn said. “You can sense it in believers everywhere you go. What stands out as the most distinguishing mark of the Romanian believers is their absolute joy.”

Likewise, Washburn saw a spiritual hunger and humility among Romanian pastors.

“Many of them have served 20 or 30 years in pastoral ministry and they’re still hungry to learn and grow,” Washburn said.

Other memorable times included: